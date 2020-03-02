Street cleaner fatally strikes pedestrian while driving pickup truck in Tenderloin

A city street cleaner driving a pickup truck in the Tenderloin on Sunday morning fatally struck a 67-year-old pedestrian, authorities said.

Officers responded to the collision at Taylor and Geary streets at about 7:30 a.m., police said. The senior died after being taken to the San Francisco General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was heading north on Taylor Street and began turning left onto westbound Geary Street when they struck the senior, according to police.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has since identified the senior as Rui Xai Zhen of San Francisco.

San Francisco Public Works has confirmed that the street cleaner worked for the department.

Acting Public Works Director Alaric Degrafinried issued a statement Monday expressing “profound condolences to the family and friends” of the victim.

“Her death is tragic,” Degrafinried said. “We will continue to work with police investigators on this case, as we also review our internal safe-driving procedures and training. The safety of members of the public and our employees is our No. 1 priority at Public Works.”

Police said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

