Storm pounds Bay Area, leaving over 145,000 without power: Closures and updates

National Weather Service flood watch in the San Francisco Bay Area for Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (National Weather Service via Bay City News)

A storm pummeling the Bay Area continued to flood roads, knock down trees and down power to thousands in the region on Sunday afternoon.

PG&E said more than 147,000 customers around the Bay Area didn’t have power at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Peninsula was hit hardest by the outages, with 46,529 customers down, followed by Marin County, with 41,938 down. There were also significant outages in the South Bay (28,948), East Bay (21,685), and San Francisco (8,644).

PG&E activated its Emergency Operations Center on Thursday to prepare for advance planning ahead of the weekend storm, as well as regional and local emergency operation centers across the service area. The utility said it had more than 3,000 employees working Sunday.

For PG&E safety tips during power outages, go to https://bit.ly/30R1x4t.

Dozens of trees were down, and several roadways closed due to flooding around the area. Authorities in several cities and counties urged residents to stay home and use caution if they need to venture onto roads.

The storm is tied as the third strongest since 1950 on the Bay Area Storm Index, and the strongest in 26 years, according to Jan Null, a consulting meteorologist with Golden Gate Weather Services.

The National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon issued a flood warning for the Napa River, which is expected to rise above flood stage by late Sunday evening. At 1:15 p.m., the river near St. Helena was at 16.1 feet. According to the weather service, flood stage is 18 feet.

In other developments around the Bay Area, related to the storm:

• Santa Clara utility, Silicon Valley Power, reported around 8 p.m. Sunday it’s working on repairing a downed line it estimated will be fixed by midnight. The outage was affecting 928 customers.

• The threat of a large tree leaning in San Francisco’s Forest Hills neighborhood prompted fire officials to order the evacuation of three homes Sunday morning.

Residents in the 2176-2178-2184 block of Ninth Avenue were being evacuated, the San Francisco Fire Department said on social media about 11:10 a.m.

The City also experienced flooding on Marina Boulevard and at 31st and California Avenues.

Flooding 31st and California AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/orvzHAGovM — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 25, 2021

• Pleasant Hill police said flooding closed the following roads Sunday night: Patterson Boulevard from Oak Park to Monte Vista Court, Duffy Court at Skander Lane, Astrid Drive at Contra Costa Boulevard.

Officials also said to be cautious of other areas known to be prone to flooding, including Cleaveland Road, Buskirk Avenue at Hookston Court, Camelback residential areas, the Poets Corner neighborhood, and the Sherman Acres area.

The city’s sandbag stations have been completely depleted.

• Sausalito declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon, due to widespread storm damage.

At 3:30 p.m., more than 800 PG&E customers were without power.

City officials also reported downed trees and power lines and said residents of the tent encampment at Marinship Park were displaced, prompting the city to ask Marin County to set up a shelter in Southern Marin.

The Sausalito Library, at 420 Litho Street, will remain open until 9 p.m. to shelter those without power.

• Santa Cruz County has opened an emergency shelter for debris flow evacuees at San Lorenzo Valley High, 7105 Highway 9, in Felton, according to the county’s Twitter account.

Officials ask that people check in at the cafeteria. Food and water and cots will be provided. Self-contained RVs are welcome.

• In San Mateo County, an evacuation warning was upgraded to an order at 8 a.m. Sunday for the area of the CZU Lightning Complex burn area. The potential for debris flows, downed trees and power outages in the area prompted the order, according to Cal Fire and San Mateo County authorities.

Half Moon Bay High School opened Sunday morning as a temporary evacuation point. The school is located at 1 Lewis Foster Dr., Foster City. An interactive evacuation map is available at community.zonehaven.com.

• State Highway 1 in Pacifica was closed in both directions at Manor Drive on Sunday night due to flooding.

Pacifica police say drivers should use alternate routes. There is no estimated time for re-opening.

TRAFFIC ALERT Update: Both directions of SR-1 at Manor Drive in @Pacifica remain closed. Avoid the area and use alternate routes. Caltrans advised. No ETO is available. #TrafficAlert https://t.co/369vMdSPWf pic.twitter.com/QPuEsqENqK — Pacifica Police (@PacificaPolice) October 25, 2021

• Residents of 95 homes and a four-unit apartment building in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley neighborhood were evacuated Sunday afternoon due to flooding, city officials said.

The fire department went door-to-door to inform homeowners in the Neotomas Avenue and Tachevah Drive, Brookhaven Drive, Tuscan Drive and the Washoe Court areas, said Santa Rosa Public Information Officer Adriane Mertens.

The city received multiple reports of flooding, downed trees and power lines early Sunday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Officials encouraged residents in the area to remove their belongings from the first floor and garage due to rising waters. All residents in low-elevation areas were encouraged to do the same.

During evacuations, residents of two homes needed assistance and the city has called services to help them. City buses were also sent to help those evacuated.

The city was working on lowering flood levels. Debris was being cleared out of drainage areas and drains were to be cleared out so water can flow properly, Mertens said.

• Berkeley police say people should avoid the 400 block of Arlington Avenue, due to flooding.

• The National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon issued a flash flood warning for the Hennessey portion of the LNU Lightning Complex and Glass Fire burn areas.

The weather service warned of hazards due to the danger of possible of debris flows and mudslide due to heavy rainfall on Sunday.

The areas cover rural central Napa County and east central Sonoma County, the weather service said in a warning issued at 12:30 p.m.

Some locations that could experience flash flooding include Santa Rosa, St. Helena, Calistoga, Deer Park and Angwin, according to the weather service.

Radar and rain gauges showed heavy rain falling in the area, the weather service said. The rate of rainfall expected in the area was 0.75 to 1 inch in one hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch were possible in the warned area.

The weather service warned that anyone seeing soil movement should move to higher ground immediately.

• Mill Valley police said Miller Avenue is closed at three spots, due to localized flooding: at Montford Avenue, at Camino Alto, and between Camino Alto and Almonte Boulevard.

Officials asked residents who must drive during the storm to use E. Blithedale, due to flooding and fallen debris.

They also asked residents who live along the Arroyo Corte Madera Creek to monitor their properties closely for flooding and to please check on neighbors who might need an extra hand or have difficulties during this time.

The Mill Valley Community Center has been opened as a warming center for anyone who needs to leave their home because of rising flood water.

No evacuations have been announced.

• Contra Costa County says the following roads in Pacheco and Bay Point are closed: Pacheco Boulevard at South Buchanan Circle; Center Avenue Bridge at Grayson Creek; 2nd Street Bridge at Grayson Creek; Marsh Drive; Arthur Road at Pacheco Boulevard, Mary Ann Lane and Clearland Circle; Willow Pass Road near Clearland Drive.

To find sandbags sites in Contra Costa County, go to http://www.cccounty.us/sandbags.

• Flood sirens activated in Ross, San Anselmo and Fairfax on Sunday afternoon after Corte Madera Creek crested, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Homes and businesses in the low-lying areas were advised to move personal property and cars to higher ground after the creek topped its banks, the sheriff’s office said on social media about 4 p.m.

Emergency storm information is available at https://emergency.marincounty.org/

• Authorities in San Rafael were warning people to avoid the city’s downtown area due to extreme flooding on Sunday afternoon.

Many roadways were under 2 feet of water and are impassable, San Rafael police said in an alert about 2:15 p.m.

“The flooding is anticipated to worsen due to another high tide, in addition to the rainfall levels from the atmospheric river,” police said in an advisory.

• A fallen tree branch that blocked BART tracks Sunday morning between Daly City and Balboa Park stations was cleared, BART officials said.

Service stopped about 8:30 a.m. between the two stations and Muni Bus #54 provided a temporary bus bridge.

Service has since been restored, BART said in advisory about 9:20 a.m.

Going forward, the peak time for rain across the Bay Area was expected to be Sunday afternoon and evening, with a chance for thunderstorms. The storm is expected to clear the area by Monday evening, forecasters said, and there is a chance of showers on Tuesday.

A flood advisory was issued early Sunday for parts of Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties until 10:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Minor flooding has been reported in several areas, where gauges show 1 – 3 inches of rain reported, the weather service said. Just over 6 inches was measured at Mt. Tamalpais.

As of 5 a.m., San Francisco had measured 3.47 inches of rain for the month to date, currently ranking 5th wettest October on record and wettest October since 1972, the weather service said.

In addition, a wind advisory for the region was in effect through 8 p.m. Sunday evening for Bay Area, the weather service said, and strong winds combined with wet soils increases the risk for downed trees.

