Another iconic San Francisco tech company is shedding jobs.
Stitch Fix, the online personal styling company, said Thursday that it’s cutting 20% of salaried positions.
The company also announced that CEO Elizabeth Spaulding is stepping down. Founder Katrina Lake will take over as interim CEO.
“To those impacted: You took a chance on Stitch Fix, trusted us with your time and investment of yourself, and I am sincerely sorry that we are parting ways with you in this way today,” Lake said in a letter to employees.
Lake also said the company is closing its Salt Lake City distribution center.
Stitch Fix, which had about 7,900 employees as of July last year, had announced in June that it was cutting 330 jobs.
Stitch Fix, which went public in 2017, became a huge success for using data and machine learning to offer personalized fashion services to customers.
But the company has grappled with weaker sales and wider losses recently. Stitch Fix posted a 22% year-over-year drop in revenue in December.
Lake said she was stepping into the interim CEO role in “an unprecedented time for our business and the world.”
The Stitch Fix announcement follows news that Salesforce was slashing 10% of its workforce, or nearly 8,000 jobs. Another tech behemoth, Amazon, also said it is cutting more than 18,000 jobs.
