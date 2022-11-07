There’s a turf war brewing between tennis and pickleball players in San Francisco and the locus of the battle is Stern Grove.
Players on both sides of the fence packed the County Fair Building in Golden Gate Park Thursday to discuss four proposals for new courts, only one of which would include tennis — a fact that caused an unfriendly racket among attendees.
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. with an estimated 4.8 million players, according to a February report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. The game is a cross between tennis, badminton and Ping-Pong, and easier to play than tennis, with its plastic, wiffle-like ball and paddle that is shorter and lighter than a tennis racket. It’s often played in foursomes, and because pickleball courts are a quarter the size of tennis courts, there is less ground to cover — especially appealing to players over 50 aiming to avoid ankle and elbow injuries.
San Francisco is very much part of this trend. It has 11 courts dedicated to pickleball — five at Goldman Tennis Center in Golden Gate Park and six at Louis Sutter Playground in McLaren Park, where six pickleball courts were converted from two underutilized tennis courts in 2018.
By comparison, there are 139 tennis courts in San Francisco. While Rec & Park boasts 59 total courts where pickleball can be played, the vast majority of them share space with tennis players and require pickleball ball players to bring their own net.
Pickleball players got their first city-sanctioned dedicated pickleball court at the Louis Sutter Playground in 2018. Rec & Park has since made the commitment that any time a tennis court in The City is renovated, it will add pickleball lines.
Playing nice at Stern Grove?
In early 2020, pickleball lines were added to the courts at Stern Grove, but a water main break in August 2021 spilled 700,000 gallons of water and washed out the courts. In April, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved a $20 million budget to repair the park. Although the Recreation and Park Commission will ultimately decide the fate of the courts, Thursday night’s community meeting was a chance for commissioners to hear arguments from both sides.
Over a hundred pickleball advocates showed up at the meeting with signs and rackets. They want Rec & Park to convert the two Stern Grove tennis courts into eight dedicated pickleball courts, eliminating tennis at this site entirely.
“We are aware that the demand is there and that the pickleball community is very vocal and passionate," said Daniel Montes, communications manager of the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department. "Tonight is about bringing both communities together and finding a creative solution to let everybody play.”
Whether everyone can play nice is still up in the air.
“It’s time to take a step back and ask ourselves, should we really be eliminating tennis courts at a time when more people are playing tennis than ever before?” asked Lilian Kim Lynch, a member of the San Francisco Tennis Coalition Board. She noted that although tennis has seen only a 20% increase since 2018 nationally that translates to “4.8 million new players, equal to the total number of pickleball players in the U.S.”
Fellow Board Member Peg Stevenson said she enjoys pickleball and every racket sport she’s played, but pickleball-dedicated courts shouldn’t come at the expense of tennis players.
“Both (tennis and pickleball) are growing, and both sports are great. We need to have solutions that don’t involve taking space away from tennis players,” she said. “We at the Tennis Coalition are willing to and will engage with the pickleball community to find spaces that don’t take away from tennis courts. It’s not okay to take stuff away from other people, it’s just not.”
Angus Wong, a tennis player, suggested there are other options in The City for pickleballers, like “sparsely used parking lots.” The suggestion was met with a score of boos prompting mediators to quiet the crowd.
The pickleball community went on to boo a few more tennis players off the podium. Pickleball after pickleball player spoke up in support of converting the two Stern Grove tennis courts into eight pickleball courts.
Rec & Park started a working group of pickleball players in 2018, and provides players equipment, develops reservation procedures and helps find new playing opportunities. Still, some pickleball players feel they are viewed as second-rate racket players, and vocalized the need for more lighting and bathroom accessibility near their courts in The City.
If the Nov. 3 meeting was any indication, the pickleball community is unusually passionate. Nate Valentine owns multiple music venues and bars in San Francisco, including Peacekeeper, August Hall and Fifth Arrow. He is also a self-described avid pickleball player.
“We know San Francisco is a diverse community. But until pickleball, I’ve never seen a more diverse community in background, age, economics, race,” he said. “San Francisco has to do the right thing — the right thing is to continue to build more courts.”
Ken Piper started playing tennis but was intrigued by pickleball when his tennis partner injured his shoulder and picked up the smaller racket sport.
“We started playing doubles, and I started making friends. For the first time in my 30 years (of living in San Francisco), I have a cop as a friend, isn’t that incredible,” the operations executive said. “This sport is tremendous. Americans have stopped doing activities together, but pickleball is changing the way people play outside.”
The Recreation and Parks Commission has not yet set a date to choose the pickleball versus tennis courts composition in Stern Grove.
