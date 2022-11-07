PICKLEBALL WARS 2

The pickleball boom has sparked a battle with tennis devotees that goes beyond the fight for court space.

 Dana Golan/The New York Times

There’s a turf war brewing between tennis and pickleball players in San Francisco and the locus of the battle is Stern Grove. 

Players on both sides of the fence packed the County Fair Building in Golden Gate Park Thursday to discuss four proposals for new courts, only one of which would include tennis — a fact that caused an unfriendly racket among attendees. 

Pickeball meeting at Rec & Park

Pickleball players brought signs showing their support for more courts at a San Francisco Recreation and Parks meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. 

