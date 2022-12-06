Stephen Curry has received another accolade to cap an unforgettable year.
On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors’ omnipresent superstar was named Sports Illustrated's 2022 “Sportsperson of the Year,” an award annually presented by the publication to “the athlete or team whose performance that year most embodies the spirit of sportsmanship and achievement.”
Past winners include Tom Brady (2021, 2005), Megan Rapinoe (2019), Lebron James (2020, 2016, 2012) and Serena Williams (2015). Other Bay Area honorees include Madison Bumgarner (2014), Joe Montana (1990) and Ken Venturi (1994). The entire Warriors team won in 2018 after capturing the NBA championship for the third time in four years. Curry joins James, Brady, and Tiger Woods as the only two-time winners of the award.
Curry’s decorated 2022 saw the two-time NBA MVP revive the Warriors' dynasty following two consecutive seasons of mediocrity and questions swirling about whether the current core could ever reach the pinnacle of the sport again. The season culminated in the Warriors’ first championship since 2018, led by Curry’s brilliance which earned him his first NBA Finals MVP award.
The run was highlighted by a memorable game four of the NBA Finals, where, with the team down 2-1 and in danger of facing an almost insurmountable series deficit, Curry erupted for 43 points, summoning one of the greatest performances in the history of the sport.
He told Sports Illustrated that winning the 2022 title was his “greatest moment.”
The 34-year-old’s memorable year on the court was paralleled by multiple achievements off the floor. Nearly 13 years after leaving Davidson College to enter the NBA, Curry completed his degree and was honored with a one-man graduation ceremony in August.
He also helped continue to fund Howard University’s men’s and women’s golf teams, and started the Underrated Golf Tour, a program that gives athletes from underserved communities experience in golf.
Curry will be presented the award at a dinner at the Regency Ballroom in The City on Thursday, the same day the issue will go on sale.