Stephen-Curry-SI-SPOY-2022-cover

The 34-year-old’s memorable year on the court was paralleled by multiple achievements off the floor. 

 Sports Illustrated

Stephen Curry has received another accolade to cap an unforgettable year.

On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors’ omnipresent superstar was named Sports Illustrated's 2022 “Sportsperson of the Year,” an award annually presented by the publication to “the athlete or team whose performance that year most embodies the spirit of sportsmanship and achievement.”

Curry-SI-Sportsman-2022

Curry will be presented the award at a dinner at the Regency Ballroom in The City on Thursday, the same day the issue will go on sale.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

