Golden State Warriors Steph Curry sumo wrestles ahead of preseason game in Tokyo By James Salazar | Examiner Staff Writer Sep 29, 2022 Steph Curry tried his hand at sumo wrestling ahead of the Warriors' first preseason game of the season in Japan. Steph Curry traded basketball for sumo wrestling ahead of the Golden State Warriors' first preseason game in Japan Friday.The four-time NBA champion met legendary sumo wrestler Hakuhō Shō during the Dubs' latest round of media appearances. Warriors land in Japan ahead of NBA preseason games Dub Nation flock for glimpse of players at Tokyo International Airport Curry, who weighs in at 185 pounds, did his best to move Shō, who weighs in at nearly 350 pounds however the latter did not budge an inch. "That's all I got," said Curry with a laugh. The two champions of their respective sports proceeded to share a handshake and a hug.Basketball player. Sumo wrestler. Stephen Curry can do it all. pic.twitter.com/4nhgw4PJGM— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 29, 2022Klay Thompson also tried his hand at sumo wrestling but he met a similar fate to Curry. Curry is coming off a tremendous season, averaging 25 points per game during the regular season and 27 points per game during the playoffs. The reigning and defending NBA champions' quest for a repeat tips off Friday against the Washington Wizards. Ok yea, these guys are strong 💪 #NBAJapanGames pic.twitter.com/9tunNvwD7B— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 29, 2022