Steph Curry tried his hand at sumo wrestling ahead of the Warriors' first preseason game of the season in Japan. 

 AP Photo/Steven Senne

Steph Curry traded basketball for sumo wrestling ahead of the Golden State Warriors' first preseason game in Japan Friday.

The four-time NBA champion met legendary sumo wrestler Hakuhō Shō during the Dubs' latest round of media appearances. 

