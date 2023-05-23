The Supreme Court declined to weigh in on California's foie gras ban on Monday.
Foie gras is a controversial delicacy made with duck or goose liver. It’s been banned in California and elsewhere due to the manner in which the birds are force-fed to enlarge their livers, amounting to what some call animal cruelty.
A Canadian group representing foie gras exporters challenged California’s ban, which passed in 2012. In its petition to the Supreme Court, the group claimed the ban calls into question states’ abilities to restrict the sale of products from outside its borders.
“Are States now free to ban each other’s agricultural output whenever they disapprove of the way the farm animals or even the farm workers themselves spend their lives in those other States? Without intervention from this Court in this touchstone case, the trend to date is demonstrably and dangerously in that direction,” the petition stated.
The complaint was filed by the Association des Éleveurs de Canards et d’Oies du Québec, as well as Hudson Valley Foie Gras, a New York-based foie gras production outfit, and a chef and restaurateur, Sean “Hot” Chaney who wants to sell foie gras in California.
The ban's opponents called "foie gras “perhaps the most maligned and misunderstood food in the world," according to the petition. "But the fundamental issues it raises — of both vertical and horizontal federalism — affect our Nation’s entire supply of meat and poultry products."
But California Attorney General Rob Bonta defended the state’s ban in the opposition brief, writing that "in adopting these provisions, the California Legislature considered evidence that the process of forcefeeding ducks and geese causes extreme suffering.”
According to Bonta, the birds are force-fed from a very young age, at just 12 to 15 weeks old. The process involves holding the bird still between someone's knees and “inserting a ten to twelve-inch tube into the bird’s esophagus to deliver large amounts of concentrated meal and compressed air into the bird,” which leads to a “golf ball-sized bulge” being forced down the bird’s throat.
For the petitioners, the ban unfairly targets out-of-state producers when the farmers abide by USDA regulations.
"Like it or not, foie gras is just another poultry product that, as approved by USDA, is certified for sale throughout the United States as wholesome and unadulterated,” the petition stated.
It’s unclear what further steps the group challenging the ban might take.
For people in California who still want to enjoy the delicacy, there are ways around the ban. People can import the foie gras from out of state themselves. It’s just restaurants and retailers that cannot import the product to sell.
In San Francisco, restaurants and stores that used to carry it no longer do. A quick call to some specialty markets yielded other offerings, like “duck liver mousse” or just being flat-out told no, that it’s illegal.
One area where it might have been available, the Presidio, made headlines when the ban first went into effect more than a decade ago.
The Presidio Social Club came under fire for continuing to serve foie gras because The Presidio is technically under federal jurisdiction. After some backlash, the restaurant pulled it off the menu.