Fulton Street homes

A consumer advocacy group alleges that two of California's largest insurers stopped writing policies for homes in the state, like those pictured above in San Francisco, in an effort to secure a state bailout. 

 Joel Angel Juárez/Special to The Examiner

A consumer advocacy group alleges that a trio of home insurance providers pulled out of California earlier this summer in a combined effort in order to spike insurance premiums.

Consumer Watchdog called upon California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday to investigate whether or not major home insurance providers are using companies' departures as leverage for a state bailout.

