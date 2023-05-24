Walmart will pay $500,000 in civil penalties for selling brass knuckles to California residents through its website as part of a settlement with the state's Justice Department and three counties.
Walmart will also be prohibited from selling brass knuckles and other illegal weapons from third party sellers to people in California, Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement Tuesday. The settlement also included Merced, Ventura and Yolo counties.
Brass knuckles, also known as metal knuckles, which can cause serious damage when used to attack a person, have been illegal in California since 2012. Manufacturing, importing, selling and even owning brass knuckles is punishable by up to a year's imprisonment in a county jail, according to the state law.
Walmart, which is a Delaware corporation based in Arkansas, has e-commerce operations in Sunnyvale and San Bruno, according to the complaint filed against the company which said the company sold roughly 250 brass knuckles through its website. About 60% were sold directly by Walmart. The remaining 40% were sold by third-party sellers, the complaint said.
The Walmart site also advertised weapons that are illegal in California, including hard wooden knuckles and switchblades, the complaint said.
“Illegal weapons have no place in California," Bonta said. "The settlement we have reached with Walmart makes crystal clear that online retailers are responsible for what they are allowing to be offered for sale in our state.
“It was too easy for our investigators to make online purchases of illegal brass knuckles,” said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. “Walmart, and other retailers need to take a hard look at their online sales practices and ensure that they are in compliance with California law.”
The California Justice Department and the three counties will each get $125,000 from the settlement amount. The settlement also requires Walmart is to put in place a “mechanism” that would let consumers report unlawful weapons for sale on its website. The company will also need to be able to identify Californians who have made these purchases and notify them that the transactions may be illegal and to contact law enforcement to surrender the product.
Walmart is also required to submit annual compliance reports for the next five years..