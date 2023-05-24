walmart2

Walmart sold brass knuckles on its website either through third party sellers or themselves.

 By Examiner Staff

Walmart will pay $500,000 in civil penalties for selling brass knuckles to California residents through its website as part of a settlement with the state's Justice Department and three counties.

Walmart will also be prohibited from selling brass knuckles and other illegal weapons from third party sellers to people in California, Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement Tuesday. The settlement also included Merced, Ventura and Yolo counties.

