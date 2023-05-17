AP23136844907921.jpg

California Condor takes to flight at the Los Angeles Zoo on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. California condors will receive a vaccine for a deadly strain of avian influenza that threatens to wipe out the already threatened vulture species, federal officials said Tuesday May 16, 2023.

 AP Photo/Richard Vogel

California condors have been getting sick, and even dying, from bird flu in recent months.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has authorized the emergency use of a vaccine in order to save the critically endangered birds.

