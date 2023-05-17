California Condor takes to flight at the Los Angeles Zoo on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. California condors will receive a vaccine for a deadly strain of avian influenza that threatens to wipe out the already threatened vulture species, federal officials said Tuesday May 16, 2023.
California condors have been getting sick, and even dying, from bird flu in recent months.
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has authorized the emergency use of a vaccine in order to save the critically endangered birds.
Since March, 14 California condors have succumbed to the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), and two confirmed cases are currently in recovery at a rehabilitation center.
The authorization of the HPAI vaccine aims to prevent additional deaths. The vaccine itself is an inactive “killed” product that was first conditionally licensed by the department’s Center for Veterinary Biologics in 2016, according to a statement issued by the USDA on Tuesday.
California condors are critically endangered and have a small population that is closely monitored, ensuring that the vaccine will only go to this specific group.
One committee member called the design "aesthetically beautiful" and "functionally concerning"
But they have not been tested with this vaccine yet. Before doses can be administered, a pilot safety study will be conducted in a similar species, the North American vulture, which is also a wild bird like the condor.
The project will start this month in North Carolina and is being funded by the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
The emergency use of this vaccine means that it won’t be subjected to as many regulations as usual in order to roll things out more quickly.
This vaccine will only go to the condor. A vaccine for poultry is still being researched by the USDA to be given out if needed.
In the meantime, the agency advises biosecurity measures for those in the commercial poultry business, including guidelines on handwashing, cleaning and disinfecting tools, and how to spot a sick bird, among other things.