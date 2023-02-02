16926489_web1_190520-sfe-UberAppeal_1

Forget the tap of a button. Your next Uber ride might just be one phone call away.

The ride-share platform has unveiled "Call to Ride," a phone-based booking service that lets customers in California, Arizona and Florida call 1-833-873-8237 toll free to request a ride. An Uber team member will help you create an account, should you not already have one, and request a ride to your destination. 

