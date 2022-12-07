radio
(Business Wire via AP)

Attorneys general from 10 different states, including New York, California, Massachusetts and Texas, has settled lawsuits with the nation's largest radio station owner, iHeartMedia, and Google over a campaign of fake endorsements from radio influencers about the Pixel 4 phone.

"Google tried to take shortcuts in advertising its products, and now it’s paying the price," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said when the settlement was announced on Nov. 28. "Asking DJs to share personal experiences about a product they had not used is misleading – and a violation of state consumer protection laws. As attorney general, I won’t stand by when consumers spend their hard-earned money based on a lie."

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like