Attorneys general from 10 different states, including New York, California, Massachusetts and Texas, has settled lawsuits with the nation's largest radio station owner, iHeartMedia, and Google over a campaign of fake endorsements from radio influencers about the Pixel 4 phone.
"Google tried to take shortcuts in advertising its products, and now it’s paying the price," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said when the settlement was announced on Nov. 28. "Asking DJs to share personal experiences about a product they had not used is misleading – and a violation of state consumer protection laws. As attorney general, I won’t stand by when consumers spend their hard-earned money based on a lie."
Between the two companies, fines will total $9.4 million distributed across the 10 states that sued. California will receive $2.7 million from Google and $125,000 from iHeartMedia. Both will also be required to comply with new prohibitions for misleading advertisements, which will last 20 years for Google and 10 years for iHeartMedia.
According to the suit, Google purchased an ad campaign for its Pixel 4 phone from iHeartMedia in 2019. It requested that the radio DJ's describe their personal experience with the phone but refused to provide phones with which to have personal experiences.
Representatives from iHeartRadio pressed Google for access to the devices before implementing the advertisements, in order to "make the creative sound authentic," to no avail. The campaign played over 9,000 times in California alone throughout 2019 and 2020.
The scripts Google provided for radio DJ's, referenced in the lawsuit, featured specific language about the Pixel's operating system — and in some cases required the DJ's to outright lie.
"Google Pixel 4 (is) my favorite phone camera out there, especially in low light, thanks to night sight mode," one script read. "I’ve been taking studio-like photos of everything ... my son’s football game ... a meteor shower ... a rare spotted owl that landed in my backyard. Pics or it didn’t happen, am I right?"
The timing was ironic — iHeartMedia had just touted a new podcast series titled "Future Legends of Advertising" on Nov 16, a callback to its roots as the Texas company Clear Channel. The media titan almost declared bankruptcy in March 2018, forcing it to restructure to reduce its debt. It has since closed the bankruptcy case.
