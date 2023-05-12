AP8195588100107902.jpg

Crate-free hogs on Ron Mardesen's Iowa farm. Mardesen supplies pigs to natural meat brand Niman Ranch where all farms are Certified Humane and 100% crate free.

 Photo: Business Wire

The U.S. Supreme Court voted five to four on Thursday to uphold a new California law meant to provide better living conditions for pigs.

Proposition 12, passed by voters in 2018 but not yet put into effect, requires that farmers provide breeding pigs housing that allows them a certain amount of freedom to move around — 24 square feet.

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com

Tags