The U.S. Supreme Court voted five to four on Thursday to uphold a new California law meant to provide better living conditions for pigs.
Proposition 12, passed by voters in 2018 but not yet put into effect, requires that farmers provide breeding pigs housing that allows them a certain amount of freedom to move around — 24 square feet.
Essentially, those engaging in commercial sales of pig products in California — even those based outside the state — cannot do so if the animals are “housed in a cruel manner.”
Prior to the regulation, breeding pigs on farms could be kept in “fit-to size” metal crates while pregnant, being moved after about 16 weeks only to give birth, then forced to do it all over again for the remainder of their life.
The new regulation will mean that pigs bred for consumption need to have room to lie down, get back up, and otherwise move around.
“Today’s decision by the Supreme Court is a victory for California,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta in a statement on Thursday. “It means that California can continue to have in place humane and commonsense standards, instead of the extreme confinement pushed by some pork producers. The ruling by the Supreme Court affirms states’ important role in regulating goods sold within their borders.”
Animal rights advocates were pleased by the outcome, but not all were happy about the resolution.
As soon as Proposition 12 was adopted, the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation filed a lawsuit, claiming that not only would the proposition violate their constitutional rights to conduct interstate commerce, but it would also negatively affect the market by raising prices.
Ex // Top Stories
Through the end of April, at least 268 people died of fatal overdoses in The City. That's more than in the first four months of 2020, 2021 and 2022
The Examiner sat down with SF Supervisor Ahsha Safai to discuss his bid for mayor in 2024
San Francisco Police Department officers were called to the area of Pier 5 on Feb. 27 on reports of the shooting and found the victim wounded at the scene
People already feeling the squeeze on the price of eggs this year might also soon see the cost of bacon increase as well, according to the suit.
But the Supreme Court declined the pork producers’ invitation to “fashion two new and more aggressive constitutional restrictions on the ability of States to regulate goods sold within their borders,” said Justice Neil Gorsuch in Thursday’s court opinion.
“While the Constitution addresses many weighty issues, the type of pork chops California merchants may sell is not on that list,” he added.
The opinion included how other states in the past have enacted laws that protect animals from unnecessary cruelty, like in Massachusetts.
The opponents of the proposition argued that by changing their practices, they would take on extra costs, about 9.2%, and would most likely affect pork producers in other states, as the majority of pork California residents consume is imported.
"So even accepting everything petitioners say, we remain left with a task no court is equipped to undertake,” wrote Gorsuch. “On the one hand, some out-of-state producers who choose to comply with Proposition 12 may incur new costs. On the other hand, the law serves moral and health interests of some (disputable) magnitude for in-state residents. Some might reasonably find one set of concerns more compelling. Others might fairly disagree.”
If Proposition 12 really does seem like it will disrupt the pork industry, then opponents can always petition Congress to intervene, Gorsuch added.
“But so far, Congress has declined the producers’ sustained entreaties for new legislation,” he said. “And with that history in mind, it is hard not to wonder whether petitioners have ventured here only because winning a majority of a handful of judges may seem easier than marshaling a majority of elected representatives across the street.”