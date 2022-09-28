SFUSD HQ

The state Department of Education is being cagey about releasing test scores, which will be the first test results since the pandemic.

The California Department of Education is being uncharacteristically cagey about essential K-8 benchmark test scores, and legislators and others are losing patience.

On Tuesday, after unprecedented delays, stymied requests from almost every school district in the state, and under pressure from education news nonprofit EdSource, the California Department of Education (CDE) announced that it would release last year’s test scores “sometime in October.”

