The California Department of Education is being uncharacteristically cagey about essential K-8 benchmark test scores, and legislators and others are losing patience.
On Tuesday, after unprecedented delays, stymied requests from almost every school district in the state, and under pressure from education news nonprofit EdSource, the California Department of Education (CDE) announced that it would release last year’s test scores “sometime in October.”
But in response, Republican state Assembly members called for a specified date and an explanation for the delays in a letter published on Wednesday morning.
It’s imperative that the information be released as soon as possible, not just to assess student progress, but because districts need to know how to allocate funding, said Casey Dunn, press secretary for the Republican caucus, because learning deficits this year may be dire.
Normally, these test scores are made publicly available earlier in the year, typically from the last week in August to the first week in October, according to research by EdSource. This year is the first time the CDE plans to bundle the data with numerous other statistics, like chronic absenteeism and the rate of English language learning for those whose first language is not English.
“We know this data will be an important tool for guiding efforts to address learning needs that were exacerbated during the pandemic,” the Department of Education wrote in a letter to school districts statewide. “The California Department of Education stands by to assist you as you implement your plans to accelerate learning.”
The test scores are a key indicator to educators to help determine where money should be spent.
“I’ve heard from administrators who work at CDE say, ‘I have school districts calling me saying, we have a million dollars that we don’t know what to do with, how do we spend it?’” said Dunn. “A lot of school districts try and work together, especially in rural areas, to try and figure out — where’s the money, where do we invest in more teachers, in more support programs?”
The test is called Smarter Balanced, an annual standardized test given to grades K-8, and the data is used as a benchmark for a student’s quality of learning. It reflects the condition of education at a given school, down to the student, and is crucial to tracking student development, according to Dunn.
“Preliminary data from LA Unified showed that students were doing really, really poorly on these tests,” said Dunn. “I do think that the dashboard is a really useful tool for the CDE — everyone’s been really supportive of any step towards trying to streamline stuff.”
Students in California have been struggling to catch up since the tumult of the pandemic, but some subjects were trending poorly even before then. Statewide, less than half of third graders in the state tested at grade level or above in English language arts during the 2018-19 school year.
Teachers aren’t faring much better. On Tuesday, EdSource published the results of a statewide poll showing that the majority of California teachers consider their work “stressful” and “exhausting.”
The most recent test, from 2021-2022, will be the first test results since the pandemic disrupted schools.
San Francisco Unified declined to answer a request by The Examiner for the district’s test results.
“The assessment results are preliminary until all results are in and the state confirms that the data is final,” said a spokesperson for SFUSD. “In addition, the results will be more meaningful and have a better context when we can compare them to the state and other school districts.”
San Francisco Unified has 13,653 English language learners, a little over one third of the student population, all of whom depend on funding support from their schools. But what programs that money is spent on is based on what their test scores show. Fifty-three percent of S.F. Unified’s students are “socioeconomically disadvantaged,” according to district data.