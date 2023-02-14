EVgo fast charging station on Pacific Avenue in the Jackson Square neighborhood

A car gets changed at an EVgo fast charging station on Pacific Avenue in the Jackson Square neighborhood. In August, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, which will subsidize climate-friendly upgrades like electric vehicles.

 Kevin N. Hume, The Examiner

The California Energy Commission announced $30 million in state funding to build public electric vehicle power stations in parts of the Bay Area, the central coast and eastern California on Monday.

All of the funding is earmarked for low-income and tribal communities, because while the state is charging toward its EV goals in 2035, it risks leaving its poorer residents in the lurch.

