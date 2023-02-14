A car gets changed at an EVgo fast charging station on Pacific Avenue in the Jackson Square neighborhood. In August, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, which will subsidize climate-friendly upgrades like electric vehicles.
The California Energy Commission announced $30 million in state funding to build public electric vehicle power stations in parts of the Bay Area, the central coast and eastern California on Monday.
All of the funding is earmarked for low-income and tribal communities, because while the state is charging toward its EV goals in 2035, it risks leaving its poorer residents in the lurch.
"This new model is designed to deploy charging infrastructure swiftly and equitably to make sure every EV driver feels confident they can refuel, and that need is especially critical in rural, low-income and tribal communities," said energy commissioner Patty Monahan. "These funds will help fill the gap in areas where we know charging is needed the most to bring the benefits of clean transportation to all Californians."
Thirty counties were designated for funding, including San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Monterey.
"Shovel-ready" projects will take priority, the agency stated, but any interested businesses, nonprofits, public entities and tribes with project sites in disadvantaged communities, low-income communities and tribal community census tracts are welcome to apply.
While applicants must acquire their own materials and do their own digging, the state will offer rebates for up to half of the cost of the entire project, including planning and engineering. "Larger projects", such as hotels, hospitals, big-box retail stores and libraries are eligible, between four and 20 chargers per site.
These rebates are part of California's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project, a statewide effort to divest from fossil fuels and improve access to electric transportation options. Three different state agencies have committed funding in the billions for EV infrastructure — more ubiquitous chargers and incentive programs to replace old vehicles, for example.
The programs are aimed at disadvantaged and rural communities — people who are heavily affected by air pollution and often face the most obstacles to EV conversion, either due to affordability or availability of equipment.
"California is leading the world in the zero-emission vehicle revolution while taking action to ensure that those most burdened by air pollution share in the benefits," said Governor Newsom in a statement. "These bold investments to provide cost-saving incentives and expand access to ZEV charging infrastructure in all our communities bring us that much closer to making our clean transportation future a reality in California."