When Sarah Gentile’s 17-year-old son came to her saying he was suicidal, she knew he needed help, and fast.
Her son, who is now 25, knew he needed help, too. He had been diagnosed at age 8 with major depressive disorder, which Gentile said runs in the family, but the latest episode was noticeably more acute. So he came to his parents, and they rushed him to the emergency room at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View.
There, they learned just how scarce mental health services are for young people in crisis in the Bay Area.
“I was with him waiting six hours to be placed in an open bed at a child adolescent facility. I was shocked at the time to learn Stanford had zero beds” said Gentile, whose daughter had been treated at Stanford for a rare neuromuscular disease. “I was appalled Stanford could not hospitalize my son for a disorder as common as depression, given it’s a billion-dollar facility.”
Currently, the only youth psychiatric beds in San Francisco are based in a single private hospital. Just 15 beds exist across all of San Francisco for adolescents experiencing a mental crisis, located at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Often, when those are taken up, youth in San Francisco in a mental health crisis are referred to hospital systems out of The City.
This week, San Francisco announced plans to begin to chip away at that major gap in the healthcare system for youth by opening its first psychiatric hospital specializing in youth needs at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.
The plans, funded through a $33.7 million state grant to the San Francisco Department of Public Health, include building out a 12-bed psychiatric inpatient program and a 24-slot intensive behavioral health outpatient program, which could be for a wide range of mental health challenges including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, psychosis or other conditions
“In California and nationally, there is a significant mental health crisis in terms of youth, children and adolescents needing more acute services,” said Dr. Lisa Fortuna, chief of Psychiatry at S.F. General, where the new programs will be located. “We were having to send kids to Southern California, and at one point we had to move youth out of state to access intensive services.”
Gentile’s son was later hospitalized at Mills-Peninsula in Burlingame for 10 days, where he stabilized and was able to get emergency care.
But more often than not, families and youth can’t access the mental health resources they need for their kids, especially in emergency situations where time is of the essence.
“The younger and sicker a child is, especially in California, the fewer options are available to them. There are lots of places focused on wellness-type programs or programs for low-impacted children. But it’s really the severe kids who need these beds,” said Gentile, who is a facilitator for a support group for families and parents of children struggling with mental illness, called Depression Bipolar Support Alliance SF.
“This is a statewide crisis, the lack of inpatient psychiatric beds for youth experiencing psychiatric crisis where they might pose a risk to themselves or others,” said Dr. Farahnaz Farahmand, director of Children, Youth, & Families System of Care at SFDPH. “We work with 10 hospitals across the Bay Area region. A lot of times there is difficulty getting timely access, and every health insurance (provider) is working to try to get those same beds.”
Because the few available beds are in private systems, it’s often difficult for uninsured and low-income families to get the mental health services they need. The new beds at S.F. General would be available to uninsured residents and those on Medi-Cal.
That could make all the difference for families making a tough decision about their child’s care, costs and wanting to stay close. And keeping families together during times of crisis is part of treatment, too.
“It’s horrible if you have to send youth far away from their families. There was a young person in our ER who was scared to go to an inpatient program because they said they didn’t want to be far away from their family,” said Fortuna, who is also the executive vice chair in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at UCSF. “If we can involve families and services are provided in a compassionate and culturally competent way and provide care for acute and long-term needs, you can have trained people provide those services in a good way.”
That was the case for Lynda, whose daughter was contemplating suicide and experienced manic episodes after shortly starting high school. Once it became clear that her daughter’s symptoms were beyond her control, she took her to their nearby hospital, John Muir Health in Walnut Creek, which had inpatient services for severe mental health crises among adolescents.
“Honestly, I didn’t know about inpatient programs, but now I know why having this for adolescents to me is critical. Kids are often thrown in emergency psych, and that’s not appropriate. They need a different level of care and supervision,” said Lynda, who asked that her last name not be used.
Between November 2021 and August 2022, Lynda’s daughter was in an inpatient hospital environment seven times for bipolar episodes. She is now at home, stabilized and connected to a longer-term care plan.
“If it was not for John Muir in Concord, we would have been in a much more horrible situation. Through all of those hospitalizations, the nurses were amazing and the doctors were excellent and she has been home now since the end of August and is thriving.”
Many youths with mental illness, however, do not need a full inpatient treatment program, Fortuna said. That is why it was a priority to include even bigger outpatient options so youth can stay at home as much as possible while receiving services they need to stabilize or step down from higher-level care.
Altogether, the expansion could serve up to 450 annually through inpatient services and 900 with outpatient treatments.
The inpatient beds will be reserved for youth placed on an involuntary hold because they are deemed at risk of harming themselves or others.
“That’s one of the reasons it was so important for us to work with SFDPH on this,” Fortuna said. “They serve youth who are involved in systems of care like the foster care system and juvenile justice, and these are often the youth who are stuck in emergency rooms” without culturally and age-appropriate psychiatric care.
Starting in 2023, the state funding will be used to renovate two large and currently unused spaces at S.F. General to bring them up to code for youth medical services. The 12-bed inpatient adolescent psychiatric hospital will operate on the seventh floor of S.F. General and the sixth floor will expand current outpatient services.
The City is aiming to open outpatient services by the summer of 2023, and inpatient beds will take at least two years before opening due to construction and retrofitting requirements.
“This is the first time we have this level of services highly available for our publicly insured youth,“ said Fortuna. “There is a movement now, and I’m part of it, saying we don’t need more inpatient beds and we need more outpatient services. I agree, but the thing is, there is none of the inpatient services for kids who need it, and we need the whole continuum of care.“
