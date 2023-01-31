A survey released Tuesday by the San Francisco SFPCA found that over 344,000 shelter animals in California don't have adequate access to veterinary care staff -- and the consequences can be deadly.
The survey focused on California's approximately 230 animal welfare organizations, eight of which are located in San Francisco. It found that shelters are overcrowded, with some having to resort to euthanasia for adoptable animals.
The SF SPCA partnered with the UC Davis Koret Shelter Medicine Program, CalAnimals, University of Tennessee Pet Health Equity Program, Humane Society of Silicon Valley and San Diego Humane Society. Its 111 respondents were a mix of government, non-profit and non-profits with contracts for animal control services.
Of the shelters that have budgeted positions for veterinarians and veterinary nurses, over 50% of those positions remain vacant due to a lack of candidates. This has left 25% of shelters unable to provide essential vet care.
Doctor Jennifer Scarlett, president of the SF SPCA calls the labor shortage "an acute on chronic problem. There have not been enough veterinary schools added, there's only 32 in the United States. And it's not kept pace with the population growth and the growth of pets and animals," she said.
The survey also noted that 64% of shelters cannot provide care for basic medical needs, such as bloodwork and X-rays, or perform surgeries, including spay/neuter services, which are required in the state before animals can be adopted. Additionally, 68% of these shelters cannot consistently provide complete care to treat conditions commonly seen in shelters, such as dental problems and injuries.
Almost 80% of respondents said that an increased length of stay in animal shelters raises the costs to house animals, strongly contributes to behavioral deterioration and increases the number of animals that staff need to care for at any given time.
"Staff are overwhelmed because of the sheer volume of animals in their care, and that anxiety is heightened by the inability to provide the level of veterinary care staff know the animals deserve," said Kate Hurley, program director of the UC Davis Koret Shelter Medicine Program.
Scarlett noted that SF SPCA could use another seven vets on staff to provide community services. In recent weeks, the organization has made efforts to address the shortage.
These include trying to get bills introduced in the state's legislative session that would allow veterinary nurses to alleviate the burden on veterinarians. The SF SPCA also filed a federal lawsuit to try to open up telemedicine to their practice.
"California, despite being so tech savvy and innovative, has one of the most restrictive regulations around the use of veterinary telemedicine," said Scarlett.
Animal welfare organizations are also aiming to establish a veterinary debt prevention program, which would send veterinarians to where they are most needed in California in exchange for tuition assistance.
Scarlett hopes to see the implementation of a national workforce strategy. Until officials take action, the "sheltering world is looking at things going backwards after decades of massive progress in life saving," she said.