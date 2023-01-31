Randall Adviento, SPCA staff, with Snowbell (white dog) and Max (small brown dog at the San Francisco SPCA adoption center on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

An increased length of stay in animal shelters raises the costs to house animals.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

A survey released Tuesday by the San Francisco SFPCA found that over 344,000 shelter animals in California don't have adequate access to veterinary care staff -- and the consequences can be deadly.

The survey focused on California's approximately 230 animal welfare organizations, eight of which are located in San Francisco. It found that shelters are overcrowded, with some having to resort to euthanasia for adoptable animals.

