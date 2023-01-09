President Joe Biden approved California's emergency declaration as the state continues to face severe storms, flooding and mudslides, the White House announced Monday morning.
The declaration aims to "save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe" in 17 counties across the state, including Santa Clara, Napa, Sonoma and San Mateo.
Governor Gavin Newsom had already declared his own state of emergency for California earlier this month in the wake of a storm system whose impact left behind a trail of downed trees, damaged power lines and dilapidated roads.
With Biden's approval, the federal government can now bring assistance to state, local and tribal response efforts. Specifically, the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be able to coordinate their relief efforts and provide needed assistance depending upon which emergency measures go into effect in the coming days.
The White House said that FEMA is also authorized "to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency."
Ahead of his 2023 state budget proposal, which will be released on Tuesday, Newsom also announced that he will be asking for $202 million in new investments for long-term flood prevention.
His proposal comes on the heels of another atmospheric river, which will bring high winds and heavy rain and snow into the state. More precipitation is expected through Monday night.
The National Weather Service forecasts the storm to bring "widespread and potentially significant flood impacts" due to already-saturated soils from the previous week of rainfall.
“We are taking the threat from these storms seriously, and want to make sure that Californians stay vigilant as more storms head our way,” said Newsom in a statement.