Abortion rights protesters demonstrate outside San Francisco City Hall in June to voice opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

San Francisco Bay Area residents have one statewide ballot proposition on their mind above all others with fewer than two weeks until the midterm elections.

Thirty-six percent of likely voters in the region said in a new statewide poll that Proposition 1 — the proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine the rights to an abortion and contraceptives in California — is the proposition they are most interested in on Nov. 8.

