San Francisco Bay Area residents have one statewide ballot proposition on their mind above all others with fewer than two weeks until the midterm elections.
Thirty-six percent of likely voters in the region said in a new statewide poll that Proposition 1 — the proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine the rights to an abortion and contraceptives in California — is the proposition they are most interested in on Nov. 8.
The next closest answers from likely Bay Area voters in the Public Policy Institute of California’s statewide survey published on Wednesday were "I don’t know" (26%) and "none of them" (11%), while a combined 22% of respondents from the region identified one of the six other propositions.
In no other region of the state did more than 21% of respondents identify Prop. 1 as the proposition they were most interested in. Just 15% of registered voters in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego did so.
And can the governor's billboard and website campaign make California an abortion sanctuary for out-of-staters?
Proposition 1 qualified for the ballot in June, following its introduction as a possible constitutional amendment in the aftermath of a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision leaking in May. The draft indicated the court was prepared to overturn a pair of cases upholding and establishing, respectively, the constitutional right to an abortion.
Three days after a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, State Constitutional Amendment 10 passed the California State Assembly and formally qualified for the November ballot.
Opposition to the Supreme Court ruling was strong in the Bay Area, as leaders in The City and of its neighbors condemned the draft and final decision. Thousands of San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose residents protested the ruling, as did others in smaller cities around the Bay Area.
In August, 71% of registered California voters who responded to a Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll said they would vote yes on Prop. 1. Eighty percent of registered voters in the San Francisco Bay Area said they would, by far the highest share in any region.
With interest in Prop. 1 so high, a lower share of Bay Area voters identified either of the statewide sports gambling ballot measures as the proposition they were most interested in.
Just 8% of registered voters in the Bay Area picked Prop. 26 or Prop. 27, compared to at least 12% in every other major region of the state and 22% in Orange County and San Diego. A Berkeley IGS poll released earlier this month showed no more than 28% of Bay Area voters backed either measure.