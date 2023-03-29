PG&E pledged $18 billion to fight wildfire risk over the next three years in a state-mandated risk assessment document published Monday.

In the report, which outlines the utility's plans until 2026, PG&E promised that "catastrophic wildfires shall stop" — but in order to meet that goal, the company must achieve over 750% of their wildfire-mitigation productivity in the previous two years.

