A PG&E logo on a high voltage line cover along Beale Street near the company's headquarters in downtown San Francisco.
PG&E pledged $18 billion to fight wildfire risk over the next three years in a state-mandated risk assessment document published Monday.
In the report, which outlines the utility's plans until 2026, PG&E promised that "catastrophic wildfires shall stop" — but in order to meet that goal, the company must achieve over 750% of their wildfire-mitigation productivity in the previous two years.
"We want a future where our customers don't have to choose between safety and reliability — we want both and we are working every day to make that possible," said PG&E vice president and chief operating officer Sumeet Singh.
The plan is twofold: first, to "harden the system" by using stronger poles with wider crossarms, covering power infrastructure like wires and conductors, adding in an emergency breaker system and trimming down the grid in high-risk areas.
Second, the company aims to transfer 2,100 miles of power lines underground by 2026 — part of its longstanding decade-long goal of burying 10,000 miles of wire infrastructure. That represents an ambitious 757% increase in productivity over the utility's performance in the last two years, by The Examiner's calculations. In 2021 and 2022, the company buried 245 miles of power lines — but it did meet its goals, year-over-year.
PG&E will also conduct more routine inspections and vegetation management.
Last December, PG&E laid off thousands of contractors and blue-collar workers associated with wildfire management, Grist reported.
The company maintained that it had completed most of the work requiring contractors, and no longer needed the labor. It reaffirmed this in the March report, where the utility said it already reduced 90% of the wildfire risks associated with its equipment — for a price tag of about $14.3 billion.
"In 2022, we continued to enhance our wildfire risk models (...) to plan and target work and programs to provide the greatest risk reduction for our customers and our hometowns that we are so privileged to serve," said Singh.