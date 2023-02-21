Barbara Lee, a Longtime Congresswoman, Is Running for Senate in California

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) speaks in Washington on April 5, 2022. Lee has a long tenure in Congress and is popular in her district, but she has not built a robust fund-raising operation.

 Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times

WASHINGTON — Rep. Barbara Lee, who stood alone against authorizing military action after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and remains a leading anti-war voice in Congress, entered the 2024 Senate race in California on Tuesday, becoming the third prominent Democrat to run for the seat being vacated by Dianne Feinstein.

Lee, 76, the highest-ranking Black woman appointed to Democratic leadership in the House, unveiled her Senate bid in a video that highlighted the racism she fought against in her youth and the struggles she faced as a single mother and a survivor of domestic violence.

