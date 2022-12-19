Target Chamber

The target chamber of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's National Ignition Facility, where 192 laser beams delivered more than 2 million joules of ultraviolet energy to a tiny fuel pellet to create fusion ignition on Dec. 5, 2022. 

 Photo via Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

At 1:03 a.m. on Monday, the prospect of a world fueled by clean nuclear fusion took a giant leap forward.

Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory got more energy out of a controlled nuclear fusion reaction than they put into it. This was a breakthrough. No other controlled fusion experiment, based on any technology, has come close.

Robert Powell is a distinguished professor at UC Davis. He chairs the science and technology committee for Lawrence Livermore National Security, the management and operating contractor for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

 

