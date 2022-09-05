California Guns

Sales associate Elsworth Andrews arranges guns on display at Burbank Ammo & Guns in Burbank, Calif., Thursday, June 23, 2022. California lawmakers for the second year were rejecting a new tax on gun sales, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The bill fell seven votes short of the supermajority it needed in the state Senate in an initial vote.

 Jae C. Hong - staff, AP

The California Legislature rarely passes up an opportunity to place new restrictions on firearms, or stick a finger in the eye of the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority.

But in one of the final acts of the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers declined to do either early Thursday when they opted not to pass a bill that would have rewritten state regulations on concealed carry licenses.

