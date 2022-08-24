ADDICTION TREATMENT DRUG

A woman holds Suboxone, which contains both buprenorphine and Naloxone to treat opioid disorder. The number of buprenorphine patients in The City has increased by nearly 190%, going from 974 individuals in 2010 to 2,821 in 2020.

 Leslye Davis/The New York Times

As San Francisco looks to implement a variety of overdose prevention strategies — such as supervised injection sites and clean needle exchanges — The City is increasingly turning to medication-based opioid addiction treatment to reach people who are homeless and struggling with substance abuse.

In 2020, San Francisco enrolled 6,179 individuals into substance use treatment with a significant portion participating in medication-based therapies such as buprenorphine, according to a 2022 city report. Buprenorphine is an opioid partial agonist, meaning it produces similar feelings of euphoria but in low to moderate doses, which may help reduce physical dependency on opioids and ease withdrawal symptoms and cravings.

