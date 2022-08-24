As San Francisco looks to implement a variety of overdose prevention strategies — such as supervised injection sites and clean needle exchanges — The City is increasingly turning to medication-based opioid addiction treatment to reach people who are homeless and struggling with substance abuse.
In 2020, San Francisco enrolled 6,179 individuals into substance use treatment with a significant portion participating in medication-based therapies such as buprenorphine, according to a 2022 city report. Buprenorphine is an opioid partial agonist, meaning it produces similar feelings of euphoria but in low to moderate doses, which may help reduce physical dependency on opioids and ease withdrawal symptoms and cravings.
Over the last decade, buprenorphine patients in San Francisco increased by nearly 190%, going from 974 individuals in 2010 to 2,821 in 2020.
“This suggests that more people are being reached with buprenorphine; however, the average amount of time on treatment may have declined,” The City’s most recent annual report on substance use trends reads.
The increase in medication-assisted therapy comes as San Francisco and other cities across the state are grappling with an opioid overdose epidemic — and challenging legal frameworks to deal with the crisis.
Gov. Gavin Newsom recently vetoed legislation that would have allowed San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles to pilot supervised drug consumption facilities, which have shown success in preventing overdoses in places such as New York City and Vancouver, British Columbia. San Francisco officials have signaled they have not given up on the idea of opening such a facility; however, the need for alternative solutions is even greater now without permission to operate safe injection sites as the crisis rages on.
Still, only 10% of people with opioid use disorder in the United States receive buprenorphine treatment, according to a 2022 study on the medication-based treatment during the COVID pandemic.
Meanwhile, from 2017 to 2022, there was a 49% decrease in the number of unique individuals participating at least once a month in other substance use treatment programs through the city Department of Public Health’s Community Behavioral Health Services, according to newly updated performance scorecards. One reason for the decline reflected in the data is that medication-based opioid treatment with buprenorphine is increasingly being used to help people with substance use disorder. That form of treatment, however, is not captured in the scorecard, public health officials said.
“A large percentage of our nearly 3,000 individuals treated with buprenorphine for opioid use disorder are treated in primary care and street outreach teams and are not included on the scorecard,” said Kathleen Haley, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Department of Public Health.
Other opioid replacement therapies include methadone, a full opioid agonist that similarly prevents withdrawal symptoms by interacting with opioid receptors in the brain. Methadone was first introduced to the public in 1947 and can help reduce opioid misuse and lower the risk of harms including transmission of viral hepatitis and HIV, overdose and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Overdoses on such medications are possible, but most methadone-involved overdose deaths are related to methadone prescribed for pain management rather than opioid use disorder treatment. Other medications in this category include Naltrexone and Suboxone, which is a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone, an overdose reversal medication.
Overdose deaths are at epidemic levels in San Francisco. At least 346 people died from accidental drug overdose in 2022 alone, according to data from the Office of the Medical Examiner. In recent years, the most common substance involved in overdose deaths in San Francisco has been fentanyl, an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin.
The SFDPH launched a buprenorphine pilot program in 2015, the same year the department also declared injection of drugs in public in San Francisco a public health priority. The program aimed to reduce barriers to substance use disorder treatment, such as the inability to regularly make appointments or not being enrolled in health care.
The program found 70% of patients continued their care plan after starting on buprenorphine, and 25% stayed in treatment for over one year. Interruptions in treatment were common, the study shows, and 42% of participants experienced some form of interruption in their treatment plan. The pilot overall found decreased opioid use among participants after taking buprenorphine.
The study also revealed real challenges to getting participants into formal substance use disorder treatment. And those who co-use opioids with stimulants such as methamphetamine — which together contribute to the vast majority of overdose deaths in The City — have been difficult to treat.
In 2021, San Francisco again expanded use of buprenorphine for opioid use disorders, along with increasing access to naloxone, a medicine that reverses opioid overdoses. Abstinence-based housing programs aimed at keeping residents off drugs and out of jail, like the newly opened Minna Project in SoMa, allows clients to stay on buprenorphine.
During COVID, the public health department launched a low-barrier telehealth pilot to provide on-demand access to buprenorphine at the Glide Foundation and the public behavioral health pharmacy in SOMA. At these locations, clients can access handheld tablets to speak with a telehealth provider who can remotely prescribe buprenorphine.
San Francisco behavioral health programs on average prescribed buprenorphine to 50 unique clients monthly across homeless shelters, syringe exchanges, primary care clinics and other sites offering public behavioral health care, according to the 2022 city report.
But, the pandemic also caused many participants to drop out of substance use disorder treatment programs. It is a trend that was mirrored across the nation as people found it difficult to remain in treatment programs for a variety of reasons including that some programs paused or had to limit capacity. Meanwhile, overdose deaths reached historic highs in San Francisco during the pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic significantly decreased the number of clients seeking health care visits for all services, including medical care, substance use treatment and mental health treatment throughout the country, the state, and including San Francisco,” said Haley, the Department of Public Health spokesperson.
The shifting treatment trends also point to another challenge in keeping up with the ever-evolving drug crisis: Public online reporting systems such as the scorecards and other datasets fail to provide an accurate snapshot of what's happening.
“We are working to update our data to make it more reflective of our full continuum of treatment services as we know many clients are receiving services through these low-barrier programs,” said Haley.