Prosecutors alleged that Kaiser Permanente, whose has 15 locations in The City include the San Francisco Medical Center pictured above in 2018, illegally disposed of patients' records and waste at 16 facilities across the state. 

Oakland-based healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente has agreed to pay tens of millions of dollars to settle claims the company illegally dumped waste and patient information at several of its medical facilities throughout the state.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and six district attorneys, including San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, announced Friday the healthcare provider will pay $49 million to resolve allegations Kaiser "unlawfully disposed of" hazardous waste, medical waste and the protected health information of thousands of patients.

