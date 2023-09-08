Oakland-based healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente has agreed to pay tens of millions of dollars to settle claims the company illegally dumped waste and patient information at several of its medical facilities throughout the state.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta and six district attorneys, including San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, announced Friday the healthcare provider will pay $49 million to resolve allegations Kaiser "unlawfully disposed of" hazardous waste, medical waste and the protected health information of thousands of patients.
"As a healthcare provider, Kaiser should know that it has specific legal obligations to properly dispose of medical waste and safeguard patients’ medical information," Bonta said in a prepared statement. "I am pleased that Kaiser has been cooperative with my office and the district attorneys’ offices, and that it took immediate action to address the alleged violations."
The settlement comes as the result of undercover inspections carried out by the six district attorneys' offices of dumpsters from 16 different Kaiser facilities, Bonta’s office said.
Investigators recovered "hundreds of items" of hazardous and medical waste — including pharmaceuticals, sanitizers, batteries, syringes and medical tubing with bodily fluids — and more than 10,000 paper records containing the information of some 7,700 patients.
Following the investigation, Bonta's office said Kaiser hired a third-party consultant and conducted "over 1,100 trash audits" at its facilities to improve the healthcare provider's compliance with state regulation. Kaiser also modified its operating procedures to improve its handling, storage and disposal of waste.
"My office takes patient privacy and the protection of the environment very seriously," Jenkins said in a prepared statement. "Hazardous waste, medical waste, and confidential patient information must be disposed of properly. When it is not, we will not hesitate to take action. Protecting patient privacy and the environment is just as important as protecting public safety."
Kaiser, which has 15 locations in The City, told the Associated Press that it is cooperating with state and local prosecutors and takes the matter extremely seriously. The Examiner is awaiting comment from the company.
"About six years ago we became aware of occasions when, contrary to our rigorous policies and procedures, some facilities’ landfill-bound dumpsters included items that should have been disposed of differently," the company said. "Upon learning of this issue, we immediately completed an extensive auditing effort of the waste stream at our facilities and established mandatory and ongoing training to address the findings."