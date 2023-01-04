gavin newsom at podium

Newsom has agreed to serve all four years, which means forgoing a presidential campaign run in 2024 — a common speculation that he has repeatedly denied.

The Office of the Governor announced Wednesday that Governor Gavin Newsom will be sworn in for a second term on Friday, January 6, after winning 62% of the vote in the most recent election cycle against Republican challenger Brian Dahle.

The significance of the date is not lost on the governor: in a press release, Newsom's office cited the event as an "observance of the California spirit of opportunity and inclusion — 'the California Way' — (which) will stand in peaceful contrast to the violent insurrection and assault on our democracy which occurred two years ago."

