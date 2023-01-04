The Office of the Governor announced Wednesday that Governor Gavin Newsom will be sworn in for a second term on Friday, January 6, after winning 62% of the vote in the most recent election cycle against Republican challenger Brian Dahle.
The significance of the date is not lost on the governor: in a press release, Newsom's office cited the event as an "observance of the California spirit of opportunity and inclusion — 'the California Way' — (which) will stand in peaceful contrast to the violent insurrection and assault on our democracy which occurred two years ago."
Newsom has agreed to serve all four years, which means forgoing a presidential campaign run in 2024 — a common speculation that he has repeatedly denied. According to the Associated Press, the governor has stated that his second term will focus on "the extremes": drought, weather and polarization of the electorate.
While lauded for his progressive policies regarding climate change and education, the governor has a fairly centrist track record. Despite this, over the past four years, Newsom has drawn the ire of conservatives both in and out of state.
After an unsuccessful recall attempt by conservative Californians over state COVID policies in September 2021, Newsom began to spar more publicly with Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott of Florida and Texas. His re-election campaign even focused on fighting against other state's policies, barely touching on his competitor.
"We have governors that won their reelections tonight in other states that are banning books, that are banning speech, that are banning abortion, and here we are in California moving in a completely different direction,” Newsom said to a crowd of supporters after the results came in. "That’s a deep point of pride."
Friday's ceremony will be held on the steps of the state capitol building in Sacramento, during a dry intermission in the rainstorm taking place over the next week.
