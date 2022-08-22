Gov. Gavin Newsom today vetoed a bill that would permit safe injection sites for a pilot program aimed at reducing outdoor drug use and overdose deaths. 

The bill, SB 57, would have permitted San Francisco, Los Angeles and Oakland to operate the sites until January 1, 2028.

sjohnson@sfexaminer.com