Gov. Gavin Newsom today vetoed a bill that would permit safe injection sites for a pilot program aimed at reducing outdoor drug use and overdose deaths.
The bill, SB 57, would have permitted San Francisco, Los Angeles and Oakland to operate the sites until January 1, 2028.
Safe injection sites, also referred to as supervised consumption spaces or broadly as overdose prevention programs, are health facilities that provide a sterile environment for people to use illicit drugs in a medically supervised setting.
“I have long supported the cutting edge of harm reduction strategies," Newsom said in a letter outlining his decision. "However, I am acutely concerned about the operations of safe injection sites without strong, engaged local leadership and well-documented, vetted and thoughtful operational and sustainability plans. The unlimited number of safe injection sites this bill would authorize -- facilities which could exist well into the later part of this decade -- could induce a world of unintended consequences."
Safe injection sites are a form of overdose prevention implemented worldwide and increasingly in the United States as a strategy to help save lives during the ongoing overdose epidemic. However, state and federal policy still prohibit such facilities from operating.
In 2018, Newsom expressed support for the supervised drug consumption model -- a notable shift from his predecessor, former Gov. Jerry Brown, who vetoed a bill similar to as SB 57. Brown agreed with critics who say supervised consumption sites can enable drug use, while Newsom said concerns were over how local jurisdictions would carry out the policy.
A growing body of research supports safe injection sites as a tool for preventing overdoses, cutting down on disease and helping get drug users into treatment. Politicians have warmed up to the idea as the need for new solutions to the overdose crisis grows more dire. But tough-on-crime policies that punish drug use still appeal to many voters.
“I understand people who are like, look, we don't want to do things that are normalizing drug use. But I’ve got to push back on that, because our priority number one is saving lives,” said San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who formerly struggled with addiction and is an advocate for abstinence-based recovery. “And when we're talking about substances that are as deadly as fentanyl, and we have the ability to reverse an overdose. How on earth can we not do going forward on that?”
Supervised drug consumption sites are still not permitted at the federal level. However, the Biden Administration has included harm reduction as a specific part of its public health policy and is more progressive on drug laws than any president so far.
The U.S. Department of Justice has expressed that it was open to safe injection earlier this year. President Joe Biden’s new drug czar, Dr. Rahul Gupta, recently told the New York Times he is “enthusiastically waiting” for a decision on sanctioned drug use sites.
Sponsors of SB 57 and supporters of the safe injection sites model include California Association of Alcohol and Drug Program Executives, California Society of Addiction Medicine, HealthRIGHT 360, National Harm Reduction Coalition, Tarzana Treatment Centers and the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.
The veto comes not only as California and San Francisco attempt to get a grasp on a wide-reaching opioid overdose crisis, but also as Newsom appears to possibly be positioning himself for a future presidential run. Whether the veto signals a step forward or backward for Newsom’s presidential campaign depends who you ask.
“I would not read too much either way if there is a no or a yes. It’s going to be based on policy and with little regard to any short-term presidential aspiration,” said Michael Yaki, who served on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors alongside Gavin Newsom prior to his position as Governor.
“I think if he says no, that would be a hint he still has presidential ambitions. A yes would be compassionate, but a no vote would be a safer vote across the country,” said James Lance Taylor, a professor of politics at the University of San Francisco.
“Issues around drugs and homelessness are “bigger than Newsom, it’s bigger than California,” said Taylor. “This is a national problem. But Gavin Newsom’s management of it, if he can produce a positive outcome, then it could strengthen his position running for president.”
Others saw the bill as less divisive, given how the opioid crisis has devastated communities across the country regardless of the political affiliation, and a wide coalition of medical professionals and groups support the model as a means to improve health outcomes among drug users and direct them into treatment.
“It’s a safer bet than people think politically. If it fails, he can say this was a targeted program, people were dying, we needed to change direction. If they work, then it’s a real boost and shows he supported an innovative program that’s getting people into treatment and saving lives,” said California political analyst and consultant Jim Ross. “This was an opportunity to try something different. It might be edgy or out there, but the bill is pretty focused. It affects three cities and it’s a pilot program.”
Supervised drug facilities prohibit selling or purchasing drugs on site. But they do provide clean needles and smoking supplies with the aim of cutting down on risk of infection and disease spread among users. Such practices have been implemented in San Francisco and beyond since the early days of the HIV/AIDS crisis, when groups would distribute clean needles in underground networks to prevent spread of disease among drug users.
In 2000, the San Francisco Health Commission declared harm reduction its official public health policy for substance abuse, sexually transmitted diseases and prevention services. Harm reduction refers to methods of reducing physical, social and economic harms associated with drug and alcohol use.
Beginning in 2018, after a potent synthetic opioid called fentanyl entered San Francisco’s illicit drug supply, overdose deaths soared to a historic high of 711 in 2020. So far in 2022, nearly 300 people in San Francisco have died of drug overdose, with fentanyl and methamphetamine being the most commonly found substance, according to data from the Office of the Medical Examiner.
Similarly, statewide California has seen an increase in drug overdose deaths largely driven by fentanyl.
“More people are dying today than before the War on Drugs started. These sites have been around the world for decades and we have peer-reviewed data showing they work,” said Senator Scott Weiner (D-San Francisco) who authored the bill.
“Today, California lost a huge opportunity to address one of our most deadly problems: The dramatic escalation in drug overdose deaths,” Wiener said following the decision on Monday. “By rejecting a proven and extensively studied strategy to save lives and get people into treatment, this veto sends a powerful negative message that California is not committed to harm reduction.”
Mayor London Breed and other city leaders have expressed strong support for opening up such a site in San Francisco. The Tenderloin Center, a walk-in overdose prevention facility that offers a wide variety of basic needs services for the homeless population, opened in January 2022 with a goal of cutting down on overdose and outdoor drug use. It became the city’s default supervised drug consumption site operating in a legal gray area.
At least 141 overdoses have been reversed on-site at the Tenderloin Center, and zero overdose deaths have taken place, matching outcomes at similar facilities in Canada and parts of Europe.
With SB 57 now dead, it's unclear what the future of safe injection sites might look like in the near term in San Francisco. City Attorney David Chiu stated he was in support of a non-profit providing these services after the veto decision was made, and Mayor Breed signaled she remained in support.
“SB 57 is not a radical bill by any stretch of the imagination. It simply gives permission to cities — each of which has requested that permission — to pilot safe consumption sites to save lives and get people into treatment. The coalition behind SB 57 is massive, including physicians, health experts, frontline health workers and local elected officials,” Wiener said.
The supervised consumption model has seen success in preventing overdoses and connecting participants to basic health care, drug treatment and counseling in countries including Canada, Australia, Spain, Switzerland, Germany and the Netherlands.
Statistical modeling from RTI International based off of data from a safe consumption sites in Vancouver projects this type of facility could save San Francisco $3.5 million annually. Those savings would come from reductions in HIV and hepatitis C infections and hospitalizations, as well as a boost of an estimated 100 people annually who enter medically-assisted substance use treatment through these facilities.
“Overdose prevention programs are proven to save lives and help people find a path to treatment and healthy lives,” said Al Senella, President of the California Association of Alcohol and Drug Program Executives and CEO of Tarzana Treatment Centers. “In this time of the need for public health safeguards, California should be using all known and effective strategies to address the growing need for substance use disorder services.”
Despite federal laws that still do no permit safe injection sites, New York, Rhode Island and other local jurisdictions across the country already offer these services or are considering it. New York Mayor Eric Adams recently said the sites are working so well in saving lives and removing open drug use off the streets that he would like them to operate 24 hours a day.
“This is the worst public health calamity since AIDS,” Dorsey said. “No one is going to be a stronger advocate for abstinence based recovery than I am. But we need a robust harm reduction strategy to be a part of that and an interim step, especially when we're talking about something as deadly as fentanyl.”