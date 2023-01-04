In response to a treacherous onslaught of winter storms expected to continue to cause disruption in California on Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. The move, which has also been adopted by various Bay Area jurisdictions, supports an expedited disaster response.
“California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm,” said Gov. Newsom in a press release. “This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response.”
Here’s what hazards have been issued for The City so far
On the state level, the emergency declaration has authorizes the California National Guard for disaster response and directs Caltrans to seek federal support in local response and recovery via the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program.
In the Bay Area, the city of San Jose has also declared a state of emergency in order to support relief efforts, as have San Mateo county and the cities of Danville and Salinas. San Francisco has implemented anEmergency Operations Centerto address storm concerns. As of publication, the mayor’s office has not responded to the Examiner’s inquiries regarding whether the city will declare a state of emergency ahead of the extreme weather.
Bay Area transit agencies are already offering updates for service disruptions ahead of Wednesday's big storm
The bulk of this week’s rain is expected to come down on the Bay Area Wednesday, continuing into Thursday. Flooding hazards may continue through the weekend, according tothe National Weather Service. The governor has classified the downpour as a Level 5 storm.
During a briefing Wednesday, Nancy Ward, director of the governor's office of emergency services, stated that the event was anticipated to be “one of the most challenging and impactful storms to touch down in California in past five years.”