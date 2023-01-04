newsom storm breif

Gov. Gavin Newsom receives a briefing at the state operations center Wednesday ahead of this week’s winter storms.

 

 Office of Governor Gavin Newsom

In response to a treacherous onslaught of winter storms expected to continue to cause disruption in California on Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. The move, which has also been adopted by various Bay Area jurisdictions, supports an expedited disaster response.  

“California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm,” said Gov. Newsom in a press release. “This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response.”

