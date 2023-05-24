San Quentin State Prison

People currently and formerly incarcerated say the future direction of San Quentin State Prison is the source of tension with correctional officers.

In the past week, people incarcerated at San Quentin haven’t left their cells for anything but twice-daily meals, occasional doctor’s appointments and shared showers every other day.

Those incarcerated at California’s oldest and most notorious state prison, and their advocates, say San Quentin has been locked down since May 16 in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announced intention to transform it into a rehabilitative center. California corrections officials told The Examiner that the prison was not locked down, but was operating under a “modified program” as part of an annual search.

