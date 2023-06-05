newsom

Gavin Newsom’s message to Ron DeSantis came hours after another flight carrying 20 migrants arrived in Sacramento, the second in the span of four days to mysteriously land in California’s capital city. 

 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday morning called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a "small, pathetic man" after he allegedly arranged for dozens of South American migrants to unknowingly be flown to Sacramento in recent days.

"This isn't Martha's Vineyard," Newsom tweeted to DeSantis, referring to when the Florida governor flew nearly 50 disoriented asylum seekers from Texas to the Massachusetts island in 2022.

