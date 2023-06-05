California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday morning called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a "small, pathetic man" after he allegedly arranged for dozens of South American migrants to unknowingly be flown to Sacramento in recent days.
"This isn't Martha's Vineyard," Newsom tweeted to DeSantis, referring to when the Florida governor flew nearly 50 disoriented asylum seekers from Texas to the Massachusetts island in 2022.
"Kidnapping charges? Read the following," the end of Newsom's post read, along with an attached screenshot of the California penal code for kidnapping, which he appears to accuse DeSantis of violating.
Newsom's message to DeSantis came hours after another flight carrying 20 migrants arrived in Sacramento, the second in the span of four days to mysteriously land in California's capital city. California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office confirmed to multiple outlets that state officials had met them on Monday.
The attorney general's office didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication on Friday.
The first private plane carried 16 people — originally from Venezuela and Colombia and who initially entered the U.S. from Texas — and chartered them from New Mexico to Sacramento International Airport on Friday. They were then dropped off outside the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento.
Newsom and other California officials have accused the state of Florida and an independent contractor named Vertol Systems Company of falsely promising the migrants jobs if they boarded the flight to Sacramento.
Officials said the second flight on Monday arrived under similar conditions, and the California Department of Justice told The New York Times that it appeared Vertol was involved.
Ex // Top Stories
A woman in Yuba County was killed during high speed police chase two years ago
These San Francisco shops are worth celebrating on National Donut Day
The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the thief's arrest
Bonta on Saturday announced he would investigate "the circumstances by which these individuals were brought to California."
"We are also evaluating potential criminal or civil action against those who transported or arranged for the transport of these vulnerable immigrants," he said in a statement.
Bonta confirmed that the original 16 migrants possessed documentation claiming to be from Florida. It's unclear how much the migrants knew when they boarded the plane, though immigrants rights groups allege they were deceived.
"They were lied to. ... I don't know who did it or why they did but I do know they were under the impression that they were going to be heading to a location where they were going to get help and work," Gabby Trejo, executive director of Sacramento ACT, told the Sacramento Bee.
Just like the Martha's Vineyard incident, the situation in Sacramento appears to be another political tactic by DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida, sending migrants to a Democratic state.
Lawyers for Civil Rights, the group currently suing DeSantis and other Floriday officials on behalf of migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard, condemned the Sacramento flights on Monday. The group said it deployed attorneys to the city to offer legal assistance to the migrants.
DeSantis, who has yet to publicly comment on the situation, announced his candidacy for president last month. He has frequently sparred with Newsom, with each governor trading verbal jabs over abortion, COVID-19 policies LGBTQ+ rights, voting rights and even the presence of companies like Disney and In-N-Out Burger.