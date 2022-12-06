baby and dad :)
San Francisco's Abundant Births Project, a basic income program for Black and Pacific Islander families to assist with healthcare during pregnancy, has just been expanded statewide.

Expectant Black and Pacific Islander families in Alameda, Los Angeles, Riverside, Contra Costa and San Francisco counties will now have access to a monthly stipend of up to $1000 for 12 months. The project has been awarded $5 million in state funding and will be able to serve almost 600 clients around the state.

