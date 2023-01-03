Bonta Endorsement

Attorney General Rob Bonta: "Too many people in California and beyond have had their lives and futures ripped apart by the opioid crisis." 

 Anne Wernikoff/CalMatters

On the first federal workday of the new year, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a $5 billion settlement against drug store giant CVS over complicity in fueling the opioid crisis.

California joined 18 states in the suit, garnering about $470 million out of the total $5 billion. The funds will be distributed to participating local governments and are earmarked for opioid addiction treatment and care.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like