An artist rendering of the reimagined Port of San Fransokyo at Disneyland.

The San Francisco-inspired slice of Disneyland is getting a "Big Hero 6"-style makeover, which will give guests a taste of what life is like in Baymax’s puffy and oversized shoes (or whatever footwear inflatable healthcare robots use).

Disney California Adventure park’s “Pacific Wharf” is being reimagined into “San Fransokoyo,” a fictional futuristic mash-up of San Francisco and Tokyo, first portrayed as the setting of the award-winning 2014 film “Big Hero 6” and later in two TV series.

An artist rendering of "the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge."
Gust can meet the inflatable robot "Baymax" at a converted warehouse at the south side of San Fransokyo.

