The San Francisco-inspired slice of Disneyland is getting a "Big Hero 6"-style makeover, which will give guests a taste of what life is like in Baymax’s puffy and oversized shoes (or whatever footwear inflatable healthcare robots use).
Disney California Adventure park’s “Pacific Wharf” is being reimagined into “San Fransokoyo,” a fictional futuristic mash-up of San Francisco and Tokyo, first portrayed as the setting of the award-winning 2014 film “Big Hero 6” and later in two TV series.
The area, which opened when California Adventure debuted in 2001, currently resembles Fisherman's Wharf and features a variety of touristy staples of San Francisco culture and cuisine, including a Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop, Wine Country Trattoria inspired by Napa Valley, a dockside diner called “Pacific Wharf Cafe” and a Boudin Bakery Tour.
The space is now in the process of undergoing a multi-month renovation that will be completed later this summer as part of the resort’s Disney100 celebration. The area will remain open as Pacific Wharf during the construction.
The most prominent structure erected in the redesign will be the "San Fransokyo Gate Bridge," a Tokyo-inspired version of The City’s iconic landmark.
The area will still include the aforementioned San Francisco-themed restaurants and shops, with added amenities like the “Port of San Fransokyo Cerveceria”, an eatery that officials said will be inspired by The City’s “tri-cultural influences with signage in English, Japanese and Spanish.”
There will also be multiple new “Asian-inspired selections" at the plaza.
“The San Fransokyo Square Public Works Department is hard at work on this transformation,” officials noted.
Baymax, the inflatable robot and “healthcare companion” who is one of the two protagonists of the critically acclaimed “Big Hero 6” franchise, will also be on site to welcome fans into his hometown.