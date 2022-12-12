Ocean Beach scenic

The waves of the vast and loney Pacific keep cold company with a few beachcombers on San Francisco’s Ocean Beach.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

From the earliest exploration by European explorers of what became California, its position on the western coast of the North American continent has been its most important attribute.

Its coastline allowed that exploration and the development of outposts while most of the continent was still a mysterious wilderness. It fostered the 1849 gold rush that hastened California statehood. Its beaches drew millions of visitors. It made California the arsenal and staging point for World War II’s Pacific Theater and, finally, it became a focal point of global oceanic trade.

