SNAP president Shaun Dougherty, treasurer Dan McNevin and survivor support coordinator Melanie Sakoda issued a letter to Bonta's office on Wednesday, arguing that the Oakland and Santa Rosa dioceses' bankruptcies limit what money can be recovered by victims and public information on the extent of the crimes and those who participated in its cover-ups.
"To this day, there is limited visibility in the state into how the Church manages — or mismanages — its abuse problems. With nearly 4,000 statewide cases, the time to unveil these secrets is now and that opportunity should not be squandered," SNAP representatives wrote.
Representatives from SNAP, as well as reps from Bishop-Accountability.org, previously met with the state attorney general in 2019.
Since then, SNAP noted that the attorney general has opened a tip hotline for survivors, issued subpoenas to six dioceses and asked leaders from all 12 state dioceses to not destroy any records.
The nonprofit said it has analyzed public available legal proceedings pertaining to the eight Northern California dioceses. SNAP would like to meet with Bonta and combine their research with data gathered by his office based on the lawsuits.
May 26 marks the start of the summer travel season for the airline industry
The Examiner reached out to Bonta's office for comment but did not hear back prior to publication.
Most suits filed against California's Catholic dioceses came in the wake of Assembly Bill 218, which suspended the statute of limitations for civil suits based on child sexual abuse.
This marked the second time California allowed victims of child sexual abuse to file suits regardless of when the incidents occurred.
With its filing last month, the Diocese of Oakland became the latest in California to face a flurry of legal proceedings.
Bishop Jaime Soto issued a letter in February saying that the Diocese of Sacramento may consider filing for bankruptcy as it grapples with over 200 lawsuits. Additionally, the Diocese of San Diego said it would file for bankruptcy in November as it contends with over 400 cases.
At the time of its filing, Bishop Michael C. Barber said Oakland Diocese's bankruptcy process was "the best way to ensure a fair and equitable outcome for survivors."
According to its voluntary petition, the diocese estimated assets valued between $100 million and $500 million, as well as liabilities within those amounts.