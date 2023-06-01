California Attorney General Rob Bonta

Survivors of sexual abuse in the Catholic church want Rob Bonta, pictured above, to release the state's investigative findings as California diocese declare bankruptcy amid lawsuits alleging abuse.

 Anne Wernikoff/CalMatters

In the aftermath of the Oakland Diocese declaring bankruptcy as it faces hundreds of lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse, the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests is asking California Attorney General Rob Bonta to release a report of his findings on Catholic sex abuse in the state. 

SNAP president Shaun Dougherty, treasurer Dan McNevin and survivor support coordinator Melanie Sakoda issued a letter to Bonta's office on Wednesday, arguing that the Oakland and Santa Rosa dioceses' bankruptcies limit what money can be recovered by victims and public information on the extent of the crimes and those who participated in its cover-ups.   

