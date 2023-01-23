Jan. 22 was Lunar New Year, when the moon entered a new phase and usher in the Year of the Rabbit. And for the first time in California’s history, it’s an official state holiday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill last year declaring Lunar New Year, which typically falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice, to be a state holiday — a way to “acknowledge the diversity and cultural significance Asian Americans bring to California,” he said in his signing message.
Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays in China, Vietnam, South Korea and other Asian countries, and one of the most widely celebrated among Asian Americans, said Evan Low, a state assemblyman from San Jose who introduced the bill. Recognition by the state “has a lot of significance, because the Asian American and Pacific Islander community is one that has traditionally and historically been overlooked,” Low told me.
But the designation in California is largely symbolic, because the law as enacted didn’t make the holiday a paid day off for state employees. Low pared down his proposal last year after state analysts estimated that creating an additional paid day off for state employees would cost the state about $80 million a year in overtime pay and lost productivity. (In California, 11 state holidays now come with a paid day off and four do not, including Lunar New Year.)
Even so, Manjusha P. Kulkarni, executive director of AAPI Equity Alliance in Los Angeles, said that California’s commemoration of Lunar New Year was meaningful, especially amid a wave of hatred and violence toward Asian Americans that has escalated since the pandemic began. Kulkarni is one of the three activists who co-founded Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition that tracks and responds to incidents of hate, violence and discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.
“It’s about the fact that our communities matter,” Kulkarni said. “We are being seen, we are being heard, our issues are being recognized, and hopefully they are being addressed. While it is symbolic, symbolism does matter.”
Asian Americans make up 17% of California’s population, the highest share of any state other than Hawaii, according to the Pew Research Center. Thirty percent of the nation’s 22 million Asian Americans reside in the Golden State.
For decades, the San Francisco Unified School District has given students the day off for Lunar New Year. Low said that since his bill was signed, he had heard from other school districts, cities and counties that are interested in making Lunar New Year a holiday as well.
“I’m hopeful that other jurisdictions will follow in the spirit of the state and make it an official day off,” Low said.
A similar effort is underway at the national level. Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., introduced a bill last year that would have made Lunar New Year the 12th federally commemorated holiday. (The 11th was created in 2021, when President Joe Biden signed a bill establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.)
Meng’s bill stalled, but her spokesman said she planned to reintroduce it Friday.