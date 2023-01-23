Chinese New Year rabbit statue

This rabbit is “leaping to new heights” in the New Year.

 Corbett Lee/Knight Lights

Jan. 22 was Lunar New Year, when the moon entered a new phase and usher in the Year of the Rabbit. And for the first time in California’s history, it’s an official state holiday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill last year declaring Lunar New Year, which typically falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice, to be a state holiday — a way to “acknowledge the diversity and cultural significance Asian Americans bring to California,” he said in his signing message.

