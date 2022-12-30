Earning a bachelor's degree has increasingly become a surefire pathway toward employment for American youth — but not without financial drawbacks like student loans, which can follow graduates for decades.
Governor Gavin Newsom has begun a program for low-income college students that helps pave the rocky road to graduation.
The California College Corps, lauded by Newsom as the accomplishment he is "more proud of than anything (he's) been involved in", offers $10,000 in state grants to low-income college students in exchange for community service work.
The program is two years long and will enroll up to 6,500 students in local volunteer opportunities, primarily focused on climate action, K-12 education, and COVID-19 recovery, according to California Volunteers. Each student who completes a year in the Corps, a total of 450 hours, will receive $10,000 for tuition and school costs.
"Today is a historic day in California. (Our leaders) offered a monumental proposal to the next generation of Californians — if you step up to serve your community, we’ll help you pay for college," said Josh Fryday, head of California Volunteers and state chief service officer.
45 campuses, both public and private institutions, are participating in the program after a grant application process. Four Bay Area institutions made the cut: University of California, Berkeley; San Francisco and San Jose State; and CSU East Bay.
At S.F. State, the program has already seen success. 50 students were enrolled last January.
Jocelyn Murillo, a second-year Management major, volunteers with four other students at Bookman’s community wellness hub, offering COVID-19 vaccinations, hot meals and other services. Her time at Bookman's has inspired her, she said.
"They’re trying to figure out a way to help any way they can. Whoever walks in, they try to help them," Murillo said. "I feel like that’s me, like that’s a part of me. This is just another step up for me in going further beyond in a community I don’t know, a community I have never met, but a community that I’m a part of. And I love that."
To be eligible for the program, applicants must be low-income and in good academic standing, but most anyone can apply. The California College Corps is the first program of its kind that offers state-funded grants for Dreamers, or students who are undocumented.
"With this program, it’s definitely giving me a bigger chance to (graduate) and make a difference," said Amalia Capilla, a student at S.F. State. "Not just with my family but with other undocumented students, I want to be a role model. Even if you’re undocumented, you can still make it through. You can still find resources to support you and get you through college."
