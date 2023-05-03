spotlight How much California's population dropped in 2022 By Natalia Gurevich | San Francisco Examiner Natalia Gurevich Author email May 3, 2023 May 3, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email People jogging, fishing and enjoying a sunny day at Pier 14 on the Embarcadero in San Francisco on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner) Craig Lee/The Examiner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save California’s population took a hit when the pandemic began in 2020, and while the decline has slowed, it’s still going down.According to a report issued Monday by the California Department of Finance, the state’s population reached 38,940,231 as of January 1 this year.This marks a 0.35% population decline for 2022, a loss of around 138,400 people. This is a slowdown compared to the year before – between 2021 and 2022 the population fell by 0.53%, or 207,800 people. The population fell during the last few years due to people moving out of the state, meaning fewer residents and fewer births.The recent slowdown is likely due to a variety of factors, including stable births, fewer deaths, and a rebound in people moving to the state, according to the report.The number of immigrants moving to the state increased to nearly pre-pandemic levels in the last year, according to the report, but births have not rebounded. Ex // Top Stories Google exec known as the ‘godfather of AI’ quits Geoffrey Hinton, considered a pioneer of deep learning, expressed serious concerns about AI's direction Oakland man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing woman due to traffic noise The suspect told police "he was frustrated by the noise of cars racing up and down his street in the middle of the night" and allegedly went outside to shoot at passing cars New data, same story: SF still 'weakest sales tax place in California' New sales tax data suggests that trouble remains across The City Births are still low, likely due to fertility declines, according to the report, and even though the number of deaths has gone down from the initial peak during the pandemic, they’re still high.Of the ten largest cities in California, only three saw an increase in population – Sacramento, Bakersfield, and Fresno.The report also assessed the state's housing growth, and while the population has fallen, more housing has become available in 2022. Statewide, housing grew by 0.85%, an additional 123,350 units, the highest since 2008. San Francisco lost about 0.6% of its population in the last year, with the current total at 831,703. But the city gained more available housing units, adding 2,823 units from 2022 to 2023. ngurevich@sfexaminer.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Population Growth And Decline California Pandemic Housing San Francisco Natalia Gurevich Natalia Gurevich is a digital producer and writer for the San Francisco Examiner. Author email Follow Natalia Gurevich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today The Latest Warriors' Kevon Looney in rarefied air amid historic rebounding run Updated 27 min ago On the waterfront: Outdoor films resume at Ferry Building Updated 33 min ago Oakland man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing woman due to traffic noise Updated 1 hr ago ‘Unacceptable’: SF to grill PG&E on downtown power outage Updated 1 hr ago New data, same story: SF still 'weakest sales tax place in California' Updated 3 hrs ago Saving San Francisco Art Institute's legacy Updated 11 min ago Our Partners Shopping Local in Mid Market: The Heart of the City Farmers' Market is a Cornucopia of Great Things Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Why is SFMTA rushing to remove parking spaces and sacrifice hundreds of Geary Blvd small businesses? Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco