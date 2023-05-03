People enjoying a sunny day on Pier 14

People jogging, fishing and enjoying a sunny day at Pier 14 on the Embarcadero in San Francisco on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

California’s population took a hit when the pandemic began in 2020, and while the decline has slowed, it’s still going down.

According to a report issued Monday by the California Department of Finance, the state’s population reached 38,940,231 as of January 1 this year.

