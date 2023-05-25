26304508_web1_copy_210726-SFE-CHURCH_1

A bill authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener to decriminalize possession and use of many psychedelic substances has passed the California senate.

California state senators have passed a bill that would bring the state's stance on psychedelics up to speed with San Francisco.

The California Senate on Wednesday passed Senate Bill 58, which would decriminalize possession, personal use and facilitated or supported use of only plant-based hallucinogens. 

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua