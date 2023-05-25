California state senators have passed a bill that would bring the state's stance on psychedelics up to speed with San Francisco.
The California Senate on Wednesday passed Senate Bill 58, which would decriminalize possession, personal use and facilitated or supported use of only plant-based hallucinogens.
San Francisco Sen. Scott Wiener introduced the bill, which still needs to pass the Assembly and have Gov. Gavin Newsom sign it before becoming law.
The potentially decriminalized drugs include psilocybin, the magic ingredient in "magic mushrooms;" dimethyltryptamine ,also known as DMT, which is present in some plants used for ayahuasca; and ibogaine, which is found in the iboga shrub.
Last September, The City effectively decriminalized those same drugs when the Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a similar resolution.
Supporters of the state bill have advocated for the ability of psychedelics to address mental health issues, saying that their prohibition is an outdated remnant of the country's "war on drugs."
"Psychedelics represent the single most important breakthrough in mental health treatment in our lifetimes," Dr. Nathaniel Mills, clinical director of the Sacramento Institute, said in a press release. "Decriminalization of these medicines will create opportunities for healing for the people who need it the most."
The drugs that SB 58 intends to decriminalize are currently classified as Schedule I substances by the the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Substances under this classification have no approved medicinal uses and carry the harshest penalties enforcement. They are thought of as having "a high potential for abuse," according to the DEA.
"Psychedelics have tremendous capacity to help people heal, but right now, using them is a criminal offense," said Sen. Wiener in a press release. "These drugs literally save lives and are some of the most promising treatments we have for PTSD, anxiety, depression, and addiction."
Oregon was the first state to decriminalize supervised use of psilocybin, which began in 2023. Last September, San Francisco joined Oakland and Santa Cruz in decriminalizing a spate of psychoactive drugs.
Decriminalization is distinct from full legalization. The sale of psychedelics in dispensaries or among individuals would still be prohibited under this bill. Only specific uses and possession of certain amounts of each substance would be exempt from criminal penalty.
The bill was introduced just months after a similar bill introduced by Sen. Wiener in 2021, SB 519, stalled in the Assembly Appropriations Committee after passing in the state senate and two Assembly committees. In contrast to SB 519, Sen. Wiener's new proposal excludes synthetic psychedelics, like LSD and MDMA, from decriminalization.