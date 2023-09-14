Kaiser Permanente workers picketing in San Francisco

Kaiser Permanente workers in California, like those pictured above picketing in front of the Geary Boulevard medical center on July 27, 2023,  overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike if the union and health care giant can't agree to a new contract by the end of September.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Kaiser health care workers statewide voted Thursday to approve a strike if the two sides can't agree to a contract later this month.

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions and Kaiser have been negotiating a new contract since April, but union representatives allege the health care giant has been bargaining in bad faith.

