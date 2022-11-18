newsome fire szn 2

Governor Newsom and state fire officials announced the end of peak fire season in most areas of California at a fire station in Napa.

Governor Gavin Newsom and CAL FIRE announced Wednesday that California is safely out of the woods — wildfire season is over in most of the state.

"We're proud to announce the end of the 2022 peak fire season and sincerely thank the brave women and men who have worked tirelessly this year to protect California communities and natural resources," said CAL FIRE Director, Joe Tyler.

"There’s no better representation of how volatile fire seasons can be than my first term — two of the most destructive wildfire seasons in recorded history, and two of the least destructive in a decade,” said Newsom.

