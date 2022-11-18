"There’s no better representation of how volatile fire seasons can be than my first term — two of the most destructive wildfire seasons in recorded history, and two of the least destructive in a decade,” said Newsom.
Governor Gavin Newsom and CAL FIRE announced Wednesday that California is safely out of the woods — wildfire season is over in most of the state.
"We're proud to announce the end of the 2022 peak fire season and sincerely thank the brave women and men who have worked tirelessly this year to protect California communities and natural resources," said CAL FIRE Director, Joe Tyler.
"While Mother Nature gave us favorable conditions, it’s the investments made by Governor Newsom and the legislature, and the hard work of our crews and communities coming together, that will continue to turn the page on the severity and destruction of past wildfire seasons."
2022 saw far less destructive fires than is typical for the last decade, with 362,000 acres burned — compared to a precedent of around 600,000 acres in the early 2010's and a record 2.57 million acres in 2021.
CAL FIRE has received massive investments from the state over the past two years, to the tune of $2.8 billion. The organization's aircraft fleet has never been larger, and it plans to expand even more in the 22-23 year: 1,350 new positions and larger fire crews, air attack operations, and additional relief for CAL FIRE staff.
Climate change continues to exacerbate the drought on the west coast, which leads to longer and more dangerous fire seasons. Half of the most destructive fires in the past 70 years occurred in 2020 and 2021, according to a report from the state health hazard agency.
Better fire resilience and the recent wet weather systems moving through the west coast are helpful, but according to a press release from CAL FIRE, "this year is likely an outlier in terms of favorable conditions".
"While we’ve reached the end of peak fire season in a better position than recent years, wildfire season in California is year-round and we remain vigilant, focused on protecting lives and livelihoods," said Newsom.
