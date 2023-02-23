Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils his budget proposal for the 2023-24 fiscal year

Gov. Gavin Newsom entered into the coalition with 19 other governors who are "committed to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom in their states."

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that California has joined 19 other states in a "Reproductive Freedom Alliance."

The alliance – which includes Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin – is a "non-partisan coalition" of governors who are "committed to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom in their states," according to a press release from Newsom's office.

