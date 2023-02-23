Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that California has joined 19 other states in a "Reproductive Freedom Alliance."
The alliance – which includes Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin – is a "non-partisan coalition" of governors who are "committed to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom in their states," according to a press release from Newsom's office.
The Reproductive Freedom Alliance, which is described by the governor's office as being "the largest such coalition ever convened," will protect and strengthen access to abortion in their states, and welcomes additional governors with sympathetic views.
The Associated Press reported the alliance will allow member states to combine strengths through methods such as sharing model official language and executive orders, procedures that can protect abortion providers from prosecution, and ways to maximize financing for health care such as birth control.
"California has long been a leader in reproductive rights, but we can’t do it alone," Newsom said. "We have gathered a coalition of bi-partisan governors to commit to reproductive freedom, and a coalition this size – 20 and counting – has never been done before. This Alliance is a moral obligation to what is right and will stand as a firewall to fight for and protect providers, patients, and all who are affected by these attacks on fundamental rights."