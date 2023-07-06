Incarcerated parents in California could soon have the option to serve time in facilities closer to their children.
A new bill co-authored by Assembly member Matt Haney and state Sen. Scott Wiener passed the Senate last week and is now waiting to be signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“It’s an often invisible population that tragically is very large in our state and our schools,” Haney told The Examiner. Haney said he first became aware of the issue earlier in his career when he served on the San Francisco Board of Education.
“One of the things that comes up again and again when we talk to children who have an incarcerated parent is how hard it is for them to see their parent,” he said. “And to stay connected to them and how much damage that does to their relationship with their parents.”
The bill — AB 1226, which Haney introduced in February — will require newly incarcerated people to be placed closer to their families if they have children or guardianships of children under 18.
Right now, placement is determined by a points system, which relates to the severity of the crime, length of sentence, etc., and can classify people into one of four levels. Levels one and two are lower security, and three and four are higher security, which means parents can often be located long miles from their families.
California isn’t doing enough to support families during their separation, which can rupture relationships once parents return home, Haney said.
“If you look at the research, the further an incarcerated parent is from their kid, the less likely they are to have visits and the less likely they are to maintain a relationship,” Haney said. “And kids who don’t have a relationship with their parents end up having much worse outcomes — educationally, socially, emotionally, and physically.”
New York adopted a similar law in 2021, which provided a blueprint for the California bill, said Ivana Cortez, the family-unit coordinator for Legal Services for Prisoners with Children, an East Bay organization that supports incarcerated people and their families and a co-sponsor of Haney’s bill.
“One of our main visions is to dismantle some of the barriers that exist with connecting families during and after incarceration,” she said.
The New York law’s implementation has gone relatively smoothly since its enactment, according to Haney’s office, quelling some concerns that the California iteration will lead to overcrowding in some facilities over others as people are moved around.
But California is downsizing its prison system overall, said Haney, which could mean fewer options for placement.
Overcrowding is already an issue in some state facilities — an issue that’s particularly tricky for incarcerated women, as there are only two facilities for them in the state.
Barbara Chavez, a policy fellow with Legal Services for Prisoners with Children, has experienced this firsthand. She was just 22 when she was involved in a robbery that in which a victim was killed. She was given life without parole when she found out she was pregnant.
She was already raising two children — ages 6 and 7 at the time — after getting out of an abusive relationship. But this issue wasn’t considered when she was placed at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, six hours by bus from where her two older children lived with their father. Her newborn, Elijah, lived with his grandmother in San Bernardino County.
Chavez requested a transfer to the California Institution for Women in Chico numerous times, an hour from her family. But she was denied due to the severity of her sentence.
She spent the next 20 years only seeing her children once or twice a year, often on Mother’s Day. “I just had to stay there, and I had to work and wait, and wait, for my children,” she said.
The only way people in her position could be transferred to another facility was by getting themselves thrown into SHU, or solitary confinement, said Chavez. She refused to do that.
“I’m a young mom, and I’m in prison, and all I’m thinking about is I have to get home,” she said. “I can’t afford to be in trouble or penalized.”
Her children are all grown now, but Chavez and her family are still recovering from her time inside. She was released in 2019 after former Gov. Jerry Brown commuted her sentence with the help of a petition created by her daughter on Change.org.
There are moments when their relationship is strained, she said, but Chavez is grateful she can spend time with them and her nine grandchildren.
“Parenting adult children — it’s very hard,” she said. “It’s because of the lack of connection during those years of physical visits.”
The passage of AB 1226 would allow incarcerated people to move closer to their families whenever their status changes — if one completes a drug treatment program, for instance.
But even that can be a barrier to some, Cortez said. “Some incarcerated people might refuse to be transferred closer to their children, given the programming that they need, in order to truly have any chance at parole,” she said.
Questions remain about how incarcerated people can apply for transfers based on their proximity to their children. Once the bill becomes law, the CDCR will have to comply, but the rules and details of the process will be up to the department to decide. CDCR declined to comment on pending legislation.
For now, Haney said he’s relieved that the bill has already made its way to the governor’s desk, passed in a rare show of bipartisan support.
“I certainly hope he signs it,” said Haney of Newsom. “I think this is good public policy. It’s the right thing to do.”
Newsom has until the end of this year to sign the bill into law. If he does, it would take effect on Jan. 1.