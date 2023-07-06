San Quentin State Prison

California’s system for determining prison assignments often places parents long distances away from their young children. Two San Francisco state lawmakers hope to change that.

Incarcerated parents in California could soon have the option to serve time in facilities closer to their children.

A new bill co-authored by Assembly member Matt Haney and state Sen. Scott Wiener passed the Senate last week and is now waiting to be signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

