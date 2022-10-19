The California Legislature recently passed two bills limiting the production and sale of products with PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. These substances, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) website, are “widely used, long lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time.” These chemicals have caused a stir among climate scientists and health researchers in the past decade because of their potential health effects and environmental impacts, leading to regulations against them on federal and state levels. In part, the concern around PFAS stems from the questions we still don’t have answers to. Here’s what we do know.
What are PFAS?
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS, are manufactured chemicals. They are resistant to heat, water and oil (so you’ll see them often in products marked “water-resistant,” “stain-proof,” or “non-stick.”) Sometimes called “forever chemicals,” there are thousands of chemicals that fall into the PFAS category and some are more prevalent than others. More research has been dedicated to the more widely used chemicals within the PFAS family. Research now aims to integrate data on the lesser-used chemicals. These chemicals have been used in industry and consumer products since the 1940s, according to the U.S. EPA.
How are people exposed to PFAS?
PFAS are widespread and long-lasting, making exposure to the chemicals fairly common. According to the EPA, some of these chemicals can accumulate over time. Research has demonstrated that possible, common sources of exposure to PFAS are drinking water, certain foods (such as fish), contaminated soil or dust consumption, air, and products containing or packaged in materials containing PFAS.
Are PFAS harmful?
Research into the health complications associated with PFAS is still ongoing, specifically related to how exposure levels affect health risks. The EPA notes that some health impacts have been identified in studies thus far, including developmental delays, increased cancer risks, reproductive effects, hormone interference, or infection fighting abilities. Because of its prevalence in everyday products, the environment, and the air, most people have been exposed to low levels of PFAS, according to the EPA.
What is California doing about PFAS?
Both PFAS bills passed this session, AB 1817 and AB 2771, received Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stamp of approval on September 29. The bills take broad swings at PFAS products, regulating the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics and textiles containing PFAS. Gov. Newsom opted to veto a third PFAS bill, AB 2247, which would have required reporting from companies involved in the state's commerce systems which used PFAS substances or products in their operations.
The California Environmental Protection Agency, in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other organizations, have been coordinating the state’s response to PFAS since 2012. This response has included drinking water regulations, packaging regulations, and extensive research projects aimed at better understanding the risks and impacts of the broad range of PFAS substances.
