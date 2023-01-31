Working dogs in California’s agricultural industry are getting much more than table scraps from the federal government, and for good reason — their noses are keeping weeds and pests out of state farmlands.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture received $4 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the state’s pest-detection dog teams, a facet of the CDFA’s plant health department that works to prevent the spread of contaminated produce.
The dogs screen parcels that are being shipped into California for food and agricultural products that may carry diseases or contain noxious or invasive weeds and pests — mostly from international sources.
A fully trained pest-detection dog can smell dozens of unique targets, including the notorious spotted lanternfly, huanglongbing or citrus greening disease, freshwater hydrilla and the bane of vintners, the glassy-winged sharpshooter.
The funding comes from the federal Plant Protection Act and is part of over $70 million that the USDA allocated on Jan. 18 to prevent invasive pests and diseases from encroaching on farms and natural resources around the nation.
“Prevent” being the operative word, explained Marin County Agricultural Commissioner Stefan Parnay. Keeping destructive weeds and pests out of “the world’s breadbasket” is better for the taxpayers, farmers and the environment, because it reduces the need for harmful and expensive pesticides, he said.
“If you can catch an infestation at ground zero, the cost of controlling a pest can be around a million dollars in a year for the dogs, package handling and destruction. Eradication after an outbreak can be over $15 million for chemicals and treatments, and that’s not including damages to crops.”
So far, the state has 12 dogs on duty in nine counties, but just two in the Bay Area: Zenna in Alameda County and Major in Contra Costa County.
Jay Van Rein, spokesperson for the state agricultural commissioner, said that one team can cover over a dozen facilities both in and outside their home county.
According to the CDFA, each recruit is a rescue dog chosen for its “high food drive” (voracious love of treats), sturdiness and pleasant demeanor — so they’re mostly Labrador retrievers.
Trainees start out learning five target odors: citrus, apple, mango, guava and stone fruit. After they’ve mastered those, the dogs and their handlers move on to identifying plants, soil, insects and so on.
Once they’re ready for action, the dogs are taken to shipping companies like FedEx, UPS, OnTrac and the U.S. Postal Service to sniff the incoming goods from out-of-state and foreign sources. If anything seems suspicious, they’ll do some digging, as Santa Barbara County’s Doomis demonstrates in a video.
So far, the dogs have alerted officials to more than 44,500 potentially infected parcels and intercepted 659 “significant” pests. At private carriers, where most of the dangerous packages were detected, the dogs have shown a 90% accuracy rate of detection, according to the CFDA.
“They’re amazing,” said Parnay. “I’ve been out and watched them in the past year, and their ability to smell out packages — it’s incredible how well they do that.”
