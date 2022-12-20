FERNDALE, Humboldt County — A powerful earthquake rocked a rural stretch of the Northern California coast early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. At least 11 injuries were reported.
The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small city known for its historic Victorian storefronts and homes. The epicenter was just offshore at a depth of about 10 miles. Numerous aftershocks followed.
There was “some damage” to buildings and infrastructure in Humboldt County, and two hospitals in the area lost power and were running on generators, but the scale of the damage appeared to be “minimal” compared to the strength of the quake, according to Brian Ferguson, a spokesperson for the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
Approximately 11 people were reported as injured, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said in an early afternoon statement. Officials noted there were two deaths as result of “medical emergencies” during or just after the quake.
Damage was mostly focused on the small communities of Rio Dell, Ferndale and Fortuna, Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci said during a news conference in Sacramento.
Authorities closed an important bridge in Ferndale that was showing damage, KRCR-TV reported. Some gas leaks were also reported.
State Sen. Mike McGuire, who represents the area, said Rio Dell, home to just a few thousand people, sustained most of the damage. McGuire said he was not in the area at the time of the earthquake, but received reports of “violent," sustained shaking.
He said there was one confirmed structural fire, a few structures came off their foundations, and the municipal water system was damaged, but it was unclear if any homes and businesses lost access to water.
Authorities said more than 70,000 people lost power.
The power outage involved the main transmission line that runs into the region and Pacific Gas & Electric’s restoration work was slowed because rain prevented use of a helicopter to assess damage, McGuire said. The utility expected electricity to be restored by evening, but residents should be prepared for more time without power, he said.
PG&E did not immediately reply to a request for comment but tweeted that crews were responding to assess its systems “and doing everything possible to minimize power and gas outages.”
Humboldt County has about 136,000 residents and is in a part of the state that has a long history of large earthquakes, including a magnitude 7.0 in 1980 and a 6.8 in 2014, according to the California Earthquake Authority.
No tsunami was expected, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
Caroline Titus, a resident of Ferndale, tweeted video in her darkened home of toppled furniture and smashed dishes.
"Our home is a 140-year-old Victorian. The north/south shaking is very evident in what fell," she tweeted.
“That was a big one,” she said in another tweet.
A year ago, an earthquake of nearly the same magnitude shocked the town. Since the initial earthquake Tuesday morning, 80 aftershocks have been reported, KTVU reported. The largest was centered near Rio Dell at 4.6 magnitude, which struck just five minutes after the 2:34 a.m., 6.4 magnitude quake.
“Ferndale’s people are very resilient. We take care of one another, we check on one another,” said Mary Ann Bansen, head of the Ferndale community center and senior resource agency. “It's not our first rodeo,” she said.
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, Bansen was back to work whipping up meals for the Ferndale Senior Resource Agency's meal delivery program.
Bansen is one of 13 members of the town’s volunteer community emergency response team, CERT, which mobilized this morning to make rounds on neighbors and assess damage.
Six or seven people showed up, said Police Chief Ron Sligh, who started the program. Part of the group was dispatched to help to close down the Fernbridge, which serves as “the main artery on Highway 211 into town," said Sligh.
Caltrans closed the bridge to conduct safety inspections after the early morning shock left the foundation cracked in four places. According to Caltrans, the bridge was still closed as of 10:30 a.m. Director Tony Tavares, announced at Tuesday's news conference that the department has issued $6 million to repair the damage.
In early damage assessments, it seems Ferndale “fared pretty well," said Sligh.
“There's really not much damage," he said. "Our main, biggest grocery store, called Valley Grocery, has a lot of merchandise from the aisles. And they have one cracked window, but that's the only broken window they’ve seen in town.”
A grocery store employee said staff was too busy cleaning up damage to talk.
Last year's quake left more cracked windows and lost merchandise than the town has reported this time around, according to Sligh.
The earthquake occurred in an area known as the Mendocino Triple Junction, where three tectonic plates meet.
“We’re in this moment of geologic time where the most exciting, dynamic area of California happens to be Humboldt County and the adjacent offshore area,” said Lori Dengler, professor emeritus of geology at Cal Poly Humboldt.
Dengler said it is typical for there to be uncertainty about damage after a large earthquake. But she noted that much of the area is rural and wood frame construction is common, which in the past has helped limit damage.
The quake triggered a massive response by the West Coast's warning system that detects the start of a quake and sends alerts to cellphones in the affected region that can give people notice to take safety precautions in the seconds before strong shaking reaches them.
The system pushed out alerts to some 3 million people in Northern California early Tuesday, Ghilarducci said. “The system did operate as we had hoped,” he said.
The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the Bay Area, waking up thousands of people before 4 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage. That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito.