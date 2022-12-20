Eel RIver bridge

The Fernbridge over the Eel River was closed because of damage in Tuesday morning's earthquake (Caltrans).

FERNDALE, Humboldt County — A powerful earthquake rocked a rural stretch of the Northern California coast early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. At least 11 injuries were reported.

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small city known for its historic Victorian storefronts and homes. The epicenter was just offshore at a depth of about 10 miles. Numerous aftershocks followed.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Tags

You May Also Like