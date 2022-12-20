28001085_web1_220131-SFE-OVERDOSES-NARCAN_1

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is an FDA-approved medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose.

 Craig Lee, The Examiner

Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) introduced legislation to the state assembly Tuesday that would require opioid blockers like naloxone, a type of overdose reversal drug, to be kept with other safety equipment in some high-traffic public areas.

AB-24 would require bars, libraries, gas stations and single-room occupancy hotels to keep naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan, in a place easily accessible to employees — or face up to $1,000 fine.

