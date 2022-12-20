Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) introduced legislation to the state assembly Tuesday that would require opioid blockers like naloxone, a type of overdose reversal drug, to be kept with other safety equipment in some high-traffic public areas.
AB-24 would require bars, libraries, gas stations and single-room occupancy hotels to keep naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan, in a place easily accessible to employees — or face up to $1,000 fine.
If passed, the California Department of Public Health would provide the listed public spaces with a few doses of Narcan or equivalent opioid blocker, plus an instructional poster on how to use it, then follow up on the locations for compliance — much like regulations for fire extinguishers and first aid kits.
Nate Allbee, spokesperson for Matt Haney's office, explained that while the CDPH would start out by distributing just a couple doses of the blockers, an upcoming ruling by the FDA in March could potentially classify the drugs as over-the-counter, which would reduce the cost.
"If fentanyl continues to be cheaper and more accessible than opioid blockers we’re going to keep seeing an increase in overdose deaths," said Matt Haney in a press release. "Until we can cut off the source of fentanyl, we have a responsibility to make sure the only effective first aid response is always there when it's needed."
The catch is this: the mandate would only apply to California counties experiencing an opioid crisis.
According to data from the state health department, opioid overdose deaths are concentrated in rural areas of northwest California, but there were a few exceptions to the trend; one of which was Alpine county, just south of Lake Tahoe, with the worst numbers in the state at 67.3 deaths per 100,000 people.
San Francisco was the only major municipality with a high rate of deaths, at 42.56 fatalities per 100,000 people. According to data from the city public health department, overdose involving fentanyl have increased 4600% from 2015 to 2020 and are now 75% of the overdose mortalities in San Francisco.
But The City has already been fighting back.
The Department of Public Health has outlined a plan to address the crisis, including providing a number of harm reduction nonprofits in S.F. with naloxone or funding to purchase some. Additionally, the department plans to open more clinics and beds for people experiencing homelessness.
However, critics say that Mayor London Breed's move to close the only supervised consumption site in The City, the Tenderloin Linkage Center, was a major setback.
Last year, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have legalized supervised consumption sites statewide, saying they may "encourage illegal drug use" and exacerbate the problem.
This bill seeks to assuage some of the sting of Newsom's verdict, said Haney.
"Stopping fentanyl from entering our communities must be a top priority for law enforcement, but fentanyl is so cheap to make and so addictive that it’s spreading at a rate that will only get worse before it gets better. We have to aggressively go after the supply, but at the same time we have to immediately escalate our public health response to save lives."
