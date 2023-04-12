Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs, Inc. has reached a $462 million multi-state settlement with the California Department of Justice and six other states, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Tuesday.
The settlement resolves multiple lawsuits, which alleged that Juul violated state laws by "targeting young people through its advertising and promotional campaigns."
California will receive a total of $175.8 million, which is the highest amount of any state settlement yet reached with the electronic cigarette maker.
The state will use its money to support initiatives such as educating youth on the harms of vaping and helping them quit and researching the health effects of e-cigarette use by youth, as well as enforcement work carried out to implement the state's ban on the sale of flavored nicotine products.
Attorney General Rob Bonta called the settlement "another step forward in our fight to protect our kids from getting hooked on vaping and nicotine."
He added that "by using advertising and marketing strategies to lure young people to its products, JUUL put the health and safety of its vulnerable targets and the California public at risk."
Ex // Top Stories
He was allegedly beaten with a metal pole and slashed with a knife
Don Carmignani was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital to receive treatment for "serious injuries"
Under the deal, Juul is also required to stop targeting youth in its advertising and promotion and ensure that retailers are complying with restrictions on selling to minors. Additionally, the company must establish minimum price requirements and make its internal documents open and accessible to the public.
In a statement to The Examiner, a Juul company spokesperson said, “With this settlement, we are nearing total resolution of the company’s historical legal challenges and securing certainty for our future. We have now settled with 47 states and territories, providing over $1 billion to participating states, in addition to our global resolution of the U.S. private litigation. Since our company-wide reset in the fall of 2019, underage use of JUUL products has declined by 95% based on the National Youth Tobacco Survey."
The company added that is is "positioned to dedicate even greater focus on our path forward to maximize the value and impact of our product technology and scientific foundation. Our priorities remain to secure authorization of our PMTAs based on the science and lead the category with innovation to accelerate our mission and advance tobacco harm reduction for over 31 million adult smokers in the U.S. and over 1 billion adult smokers worldwide.“
The multi-state settlement was negotiated by California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Mexico and New York.