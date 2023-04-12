26828258_web1_copy_SFE-211015-DURAN_1

California will receive a total of $175.8 million from JUUL Labs, Inc., which is the highest amount of any state settlement yet reached with the company. 

 Examiner File Photo

Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs, Inc. has reached a $462 million multi-state settlement with the California Department of Justice and six other states, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Tuesday

The settlement resolves multiple lawsuits, which alleged that Juul violated state laws by "targeting young people through its advertising and promotional campaigns." 

