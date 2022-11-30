Landmark legislation passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday would explicitly protect same-sex and interracial marriage at the state level. The bill, which next goes to the House, would be a big deal for California.
Gay marriage is still in limbo here, and if the conservative Supreme Court overturns its 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage, the ban could remain.
While California has become a sanctuary state for reproductive and transgender youth healthcare in 2022, a specter of the less progressive politics of the early aughts remains in the state constitution: Proposition 8, which banned gay marriage in 2008.
"It's a scar on our state constitution," said state senator Scott Wiener, D-11. "And we need to get that thing out of there as quickly as possible."
For gay couples in California, getting married in arguably one of the most gay states in the union has been a struggle.
Prop. 22, passed in 2000, forbade the recognition of same-sex marriages by the state of California, but former S.F. mayor Gavin Newsom permitted the licensing of those unions in the City in 2004. A year later, Prop. 22 was ruled unconstitutional in state supreme court and was rendered invalid.
After Prop. 8 passed in 2008, it was ruled unconstitutional in the federal courts in 2010. The state issued a stay against enforcing the proposition, meaning that while it was not struck down, it could not be fairly upheld in a court of law. Dissenters appealed the decision, which led to more legal back and forth until 2013, when the initial federal ruling was upheld and the law lost its teeth.
Gay marriages could then resume, but Prop. 8 remained on the books. It can only be removed by voters in a general election.
In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court nationally legalized same-sex marriage in Obergefell v. Hodges, which overruled marriage bans in 35 states. States are now federally required to acknowledge the validity of unions regardless of where they were officiated.
However, with the Supreme Court now skewing more conservative, Obergefell could be threatened. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote an opinion piece in support of the repeal of Roe v Wade that argued the court should reconsider all its modern precedents in respect to marriage equality, anti-sodomy laws and reproductive care — an indirect reference to Obergefell.
LGBTQ advocacy have affirmed that a referendum to remove Proposition 8 will be on the ballot in 2024. While bipartisan support for same-sex marriage in Congress may indicate a national change of tide, it is unclear whether conservatives at the state level will go with the flow.
According to Sen. Wiener, "it's very rare that we get any Republicans to vote for LGBTQ civil rights bills" in the California legislature.
"It's hard to argue against two people being allowed to be in a committed, recognized relationship and form a family. I think it becomes increasingly untenable for Republicans to hold that position. They're out of step with public opinion, which strongly supports marriage equality, including Republicans."