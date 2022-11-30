gay marriage how cute :)

Megan Comfort (red hat) and her partner, Bettina Perry at the Pride Parade on Market Street as seen on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

 (Craig Lee, The Examiner)

Landmark legislation passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday would explicitly protect same-sex and interracial marriage at the state level. The bill, which next goes to the House, would be a big deal for California.

Gay marriage is still in limbo here, and if the conservative Supreme Court overturns its 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage, the ban could remain.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like