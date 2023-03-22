Ring, ring goes the bell.
California is the only state to mandate later class schedules for middle and high school students under the impression that more sleep will result in higher academic achievement.
But the results are a mixed bag with educators and parents, especially in San Francisco.
In 2019, Senate Bill 328 required all high schools to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools to start no earlier than 8 a.m. The law was fully implemented in San Francisco public schools in July 2022.
The law was years in the making. Former Gov. Jerry Brown opposed the idea of later start times, and said: “This is a one-size-fits-all approach that is opposed by teachers and school boards. These are the types of decisions best handled in the local community.” Bills similar to SB 328 were vetoed by Brown.
The law divided parents and educators when it passed. The state PTA supported SB 328, whereas the California Teachers Association opposed it.
“The geographic diversity of our state doesn’t lend itself to a one-size-fits-all approach,” Claudia Briggs, communications manager for the CTA, told The Examiner. “We’re seeing that later start times are having a disproportionately negative impact on working families who don’t have the option of starting their work day later.”
“Many of these parents are dropping children off at the same time they had been, but there isn’t enough funding from the state for before-school programs to ensure the safety of students who will be dropped off early,” she said.
Lack of resources and inadequate staffing has caused some before-school programs in The City to suffer. Children’s After School Arts, or CASA, is a privately funded program offered at Rooftop School, a K-8 public school in the Twin Peaks neighborhood. CASA is primarily an after-school program but pivoted to offer before-care when Rooftop transitioned to a 9:30 a.m. bell schedule.
“We understood that working families need a morning care program with a 9:30 a.m. start time, and this year, we launched a program to respond to that need,” said CASA founder Leslie Einhorn. “Unfortunately, we have encountered challenges in offering this program, leading to an unprecedented financial and staffing strain.”
CASA will cease its before-school program next year, and the start time for kindergarten through eighth-grade classes will remain unchanged.
Although the law is directed toward later start times for middle and high schools only, San Francisco has a handful of K-8 schools that adjusted start times for all students to comply with it.
“I find it problematic for the younger kids,” said Katie Klingensmith, a parent at a K-8 school in The City that also transitioned to a 9:30 a.m. start time for all students.
Last year, the school’s PTA surveyed 250 people — including teachers and parents — and found that 70% objected to the later start time.
“The specifics of objections were questions from an equity perspective. It created a disproportionate, negative impact for the kids who had to get up early anyway,” she said. “There are families who can’t accommodate these schedules.”
For parents who cannot afford before-school care, options are limited.
The PTA sent its survey findings to the school district, but received no response.
Briggs said the law was written broadly with little direction or built-in resources to help local communities deal with the changes and challenges.
And later class times mean later dismissal — “It’s cutting into some students’ sports time, extracurricular activities, and some teenagers work part-time jobs,” Briggs added.
Phyllis Payne, implementation director for Start School Later, a nonprofit that supported SB 328, said that “Implementation is best when communication (within the school community) is great.”
“Change is difficult, and we can’t say there is a one-size-fits-all solution. The California bill sets minimum health requirements,” she said.
The law mandates later start times for certain age groups, but there is still a layer of local control, Payne added.
Smaller Bay Area school districts — like Piedmont High School and Dublin High School in the East Bay — pivoted to the minimum requirement of an 8:30 a.m. first period bell.
However, San Francisco Unified School District pushed the start time as late as 9:30 a.m. for grades not covered under the law. Briggs noted that a big challenge for California school districts is organizing a bus schedule to accommodate the change, but San Francisco Unified is an outlier — the district saves $5.5 million annually by staggering bus schedules to fit three start times: 7:50 a.m., 8:40 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
“Spacing out school start times allows the district to use buses more efficiently. Because we standardized start times, the district saves about $5.5 million annually in transportation costs, which can instead be spent on directly supporting students. These savings are realized every year — they are not one-time savings,” said district spokesperson Laura Dudnick.
Vivian Sonnenberg, a sleep specialist in Marin County, is the grandmother of a student at Redwood High School, which implemented a later start time with the state law.
“Even if school starts later, teenagers tend to go to bed later,” she said. “It’s difficult for teenagers to go to bed before 9 p.m., and (teenagers) need at least eight hours of sleep.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control agree — teenagers need eight to 10 hours of sleep. Youth age 13 to 18 who do not get the recommended hours are more prone to obesity, suicidal tendencies, stress and decreased focus.
Sonnenberg recommends “practicing” going to bed early and reading a book or engaging in a calm activity an hour before bedtime. Payne, a former science teacher, said benefits are seen when “students are engaged in the science of sleep,” and when they are taught the biology of their circadian rhythms and the importance of REM sleep, among other resources.
All agreed that good sleep is paramount, yet the rollout of the law, especially in the first academic year after COVID lockdowns, forced some schools to contend with logistical challenges — from bus schedules to before-care programs.
The district did not disclose how the $5.5 million saved in transportation costs is specifically allocated, but those funds could be used to fund before-care programs that are cost-effective for working families.
And, although there are many reputable studies to support the importance of sleep, more time is needed to determine whether an extra hour is really making a difference for students.
“Unfortunately it’s too early for data. We are not able to track anything down at this time,” said Lerna Shirinian, communications director for Sen. Portantino.